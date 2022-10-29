Read full article on original website
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Bears-Cowboys, Cardinals-Vikings, more
Week 8 of the NFL season continued Sunday with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos narrowly defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium in the third game of the 2022 International Series. Currently on FOX, the one-loss Minnesota Vikings are playing host to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Chicago...
Panthers Won't Make Change At Kicker Despite Awful Performance Sunday
Panthers' kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed two potential game-winning kicks in Carolina's heartbreaking 37-34 loss to the Falcons Sunday. After D.J. Moore secured a game-tying 62-yard touchdown with just seconds left in the fourth quarter, Piñeiro missed the ensuing extra point after a Moore penalty ...
NBC Sports
McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context
Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did something no other player has done in 49ers history: Record rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in the same game.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Trade? LA Offers Multiple Draft Picks To Panthers For DE Brian Burns
According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Takeaways
The Minnesota Vikings came off their bye week picking up where they left off in week six, beating the Arizona Cardinals ( 3-5) 34-26. The Vikings are now 6-1 for the first time to start a season since 2009. Minnesota ran the ball well, racking up 173 yards and three touchdowns and Za’Darius Smith embraced his inner Jared Allen tallying three sacks as the Vikings welcomed the legend into their Ring of Honor. With that let’s take a look at my Minnesota Vikings week 8 takeaways.
‘It hurts’: Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro breaks silence on blown kicks that doomed Carolina
The Carolina Panthers had a golden opportunity to secure a win Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons — multiple chances, even. But kicker Eddy Pineiro failed to connect on two crucial kick attempts. The first one was an extra-point opportunity near the end of regulation following DJ Moore’s game-tying touchdown.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay regrets playing Cooper Kupp on meaningless play
Sean McVay admitted to making a big mistake on Sunday with Cooper Kupp. McVay’s Los Angeles Rams lost at home 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams had the ball down 17 with under two minutes to go, and McVay called for a wide receiver screen to Kupp. The Rams star suffered an ankle injury while being tackled on the play.
Christian McCaffrey dominates for 49ers, Raiders shut out and more
In his first extended action with the San Francisco 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey showed why Kyle Shanahan wanted him so badly. Christian McCaffrey could have played in any era with his skill set. In this era, he’s unstoppable. McCaffrey, a do-it-all threat for the San Francisco 49ers, put...
