Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Bears-Cowboys, Cardinals-Vikings, more

Week 8 of the NFL season continued Sunday with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos narrowly defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium in the third game of the 2022 International Series. Currently on FOX, the one-loss Minnesota Vikings are playing host to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Chicago...
NBC Sports

McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context

Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did something no other player has done in 49ers history: Record rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in the same game.
Wichita Eagle

Rams Trade? LA Offers Multiple Draft Picks To Panthers For DE Brian Burns

According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Takeaways

The Minnesota Vikings came off their bye week picking up where they left off in week six, beating the Arizona Cardinals ( 3-5) 34-26. The Vikings are now 6-1 for the first time to start a season since 2009. Minnesota ran the ball well, racking up 173 yards and three touchdowns and Za’Darius Smith embraced his inner Jared Allen tallying three sacks as the Vikings welcomed the legend into their Ring of Honor. With that let’s take a look at my Minnesota Vikings week 8 takeaways.
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay regrets playing Cooper Kupp on meaningless play

Sean McVay admitted to making a big mistake on Sunday with Cooper Kupp. McVay’s Los Angeles Rams lost at home 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams had the ball down 17 with under two minutes to go, and McVay called for a wide receiver screen to Kupp. The Rams star suffered an ankle injury while being tackled on the play.

