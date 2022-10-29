Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
In 2020, A Black Woman Was Found Hanging In Her Roomate's GarageStill UnsolvedMckinney, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time announced for Texas vs. No. 7 TCU
The Nov. 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. In the all-time series against the former Southwest Conference rivals, the Horns are 64-27-1,...
Duncanville stripped of UIL 6A state basketball championship, coach David Peavy suspended
Anthony Black, a five-star transfer who appeared to win a long eligibility battle before leading Panthers to a state title, is deemed to have been ineligible when he played in 2021-22
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Stunner in Texas as defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville is stripped of 2022 state title, girls program also sanctioned
In a Monday morning stunner in the world of high school basketball, Texas powerhouse and defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville has been stripped of its 2022 Class 6A state title and head coach David Peavy has been given a one-year suspension according to multiple media outlets, including the Dallas Morning News and Houston Chronicle.
WFAA
Duncanville boys basketball team stripped of state title, girls team banned from playoffs this season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The top-ranked Duncanville boys basketball team had its 2022 state championship stripped, and the girls team was banned from this season's playoffs, in a ruling by the University Interscholastic League on Monday. The UIL's state executive committee also suspended both the boys coach, David Peavy, and...
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
What you need to know about Thursday night’s storms in North Texas
Thursday night football will be played around Texas ahead of the Friday night lights but it might be a wet one if that ball is being played around North Texas.
North Texas stores celebrate interest in $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Lottery retailers in North Texas are seeing more interest in Powerball with Monday’s jackpot estimated at $1 billion a few hours before the drawing.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
When to expect rain, storms in North Texas this weekend
Some more pleasant North Texas fall weather will be present throughout the region on Thursday before some unsettled weather will move in later in the night and into the weekend.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth: Jackpot up to $700 million for Wednesday’s drawing
We wave goodbye to the State Fair of Texas, but happiness remains around Dallas-Fort Worth as the Cowboys handled the Detroit Lions on Sunday and some major money was won from the latest Powerball drawing.
dallasexpress.com
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks Ignored
Beto O'Rourke and T.D. Jakes at the Potter's houseScreenshot from Twitter. Last Sunday, Beto O’Rourke was in Dallas and invited to a church that supported former President Donald Trump’s religious leader, Paula White. Local Dallas news didn’t mention O’Rourke’s recent visit. Even Dallas Morning News didn’t bother to cover this event.
Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
WFAA
North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases
ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
KIII TV3
Know your rights as a patient in Texas: 3 questions to ask your surgical team
DALLAS — The storyline involving Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz may lead to questions about your rights as a patient. The Dallas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags. In a jailhouse interview with WFAA, Ortiz denied the allegations. Here are three questions you can ask to check the background...
