An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan at Rutgers: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Scarlet Knights
Following their dominating win over Michigan State on Saturday night at the Big House, the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will look to remain undefeated when they hit the road to take on Rutgers. The last time these two teams met was in 2021 at Michigan and the Wolverines had to hang on for a 20-13 win. The opening point spread for Saturday’s game between Michigan at Rutgers has been released and the Wolverines are a heavy favorite.
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
sent-trib.com
Willie Horton entertains Perrysburg crowd with Tigers baseball memories
PERRYSBURG – Sharing wisdom, stories and his love of the game, Detroit Tigers great Willie Horton spoke Sunday at the Way Public Library. Horton was there to sign his autobiography, “Detroit’s Own Willie the Wonder, the Tigers First Black Great.”. “I just don’t want them to stop...
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
fcnews.org
Streaks outpaced by Liberty-Benton, 63-35
Liberty-Benton racked up 603 total yards, built a 21-point edge by halftime, and cruised to a 63-35 win at Archbold Friday night in the opening round of the OHSAA Division V, Region 18 football playoffs. The senior quarterback for the Eagles, Kameron Garlock, hit on 21 of 29 passes for...
fcnews.org
Locals advance from Regional XC meet
TIFFIN — The Fulton County area saw several runners punch their ticket to state on Saturday at the OHSAA Regional Cross Country Meet at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin Saturday. In the Division II boys race, the Wauseon boys took eighth as a team and had two runners qualify. Aidan Pena was their top finisher, taking fourth with a time of 16:29.8. Jack Callan placed seventh (16:35.2) to advance for the Indians.
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. Toledo Police claim on Oct. 30, the victim told them he was stabbed by...
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton’s Sofie Taylor named NWOAL Player of the Year
Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently. Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league. Named first...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
toledocitypaper.com
Biker Tales: Toledoan Michael Murray’s life in the fast lane
Michael Murray, currently a real estate broker, auctioneer, artist and biker, has a life full of stories to tell and he does just that in his new memoir. Biker Tales…and We Don’t Eat Our Young, explores Murray’s life growing up in Toledo through trials and tribulations and the achievement of accomplishments throughout his life.
Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city
TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
13abc.com
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
Toledo man involved in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Toledo man required medical treatment after being involved in a crash Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:57 p.m. on October 28, Troopers responded to the area of I-75 Southbound near the Michigan Welcome Center for a single-vehicle crash with unknown injuries. When troopers arrived, they...
thevillagereporter.com
Riverside Greens Golf Course Near Stryker Closing
Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker will be holding its final day of operation on Monday, October 31st. The golf course has been sold but it is not known if it will be reopening with new owners. Due to the closing of the course, schools who have used the location...
