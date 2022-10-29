Following their dominating win over Michigan State on Saturday night at the Big House, the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will look to remain undefeated when they hit the road to take on Rutgers. The last time these two teams met was in 2021 at Michigan and the Wolverines had to hang on for a 20-13 win. The opening point spread for Saturday’s game between Michigan at Rutgers has been released and the Wolverines are a heavy favorite.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO