Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Related
Kathryn Balogun Out as UTEP Women’s Soccer Head Coach
Over the last four seasons, the UTEP women's soccer team had been on a steep decline. Today, Director of Athletics Jim Senter decided that he had seen enough. The Miners announced that Kathryn Balogun would not return as head coach. "Our analysis of UTEP Soccer did not indicate that sufficient...
KVIA
Monday high school volleyball playoffs: Clint, Coronado & Eastwood advance to area round
EL PASO, Texas - Monday was the start of the high school volleyball playoffs across the state of Texas. Three teams from the El Paso area were crowned Bi-district Champions, and will now advance to the area round of the playoffs. In Class 6A, the Coronado Thunderbirds played host to...
Eastwood football team’s locker room burglarized during game at Franklin
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cash, clothing, equipment and electronics were stolen out of Eastwood High School’s locker room during the Troopers’ football game at Franklin High School last Friday night, KTSM has learned. Multiple sources told KTSM that Eastwood returned to the Franklin track and field locker room – which doubles as the visiting […]
Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition
Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
Annual Fall Pilgrimage to the Top of Mt. Cristo Rey Moved to Mid-November
The annual organized hike by El Paso’s faithful to the 29-foot statue of Christ on the cross that sits atop Sierra de Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico has traditionally been held on the last Sunday in October for as long as I can remember. But that didn't...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Halloween Forecast: Spooky Seasonal Temperatures!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Happy Halloween!!!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are bundling up those kids for school this morning if they are wearing their Halloween costumes!🧥 It is going to be chilly in the morning but good news we will be warm comfortable and seasonal this afternoon with partly cloudy skies!
cbs4local.com
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
SISD takes one last walk through at Socorro High School before final reconstruction
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District invited the SISD community to a final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all team SISD stakeholders took a stroll through the halls of the original school one last […]
50% of Chaparral area students absent after online threat, Superintendent says it was a “hoax”
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Gadsden Independent School District announced Sunday night that it would taking action and implementing some new security measures after Chaparral High School received a threat through social media on Saturday. On Monday afternoon the Gadsen ISD Superintendent said they were given the all clear by law enforcement and that law enforcement […]
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso
There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - men lead early voting numbers so far and more
More men voting early so far, details on the latest developments in the interstate dispute over the Rio Grande, and El Paso expects more reimbursement from the federal government for migrant care. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
Comments / 0