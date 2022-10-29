ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Eastwood football team’s locker room burglarized during game at Franklin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cash, clothing, equipment and electronics were stolen out of Eastwood High School’s locker room during the Troopers’ football game at Franklin High School last Friday night, KTSM has learned. Multiple sources told KTSM that Eastwood returned to the Franklin track and field locker room – which doubles as the visiting […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition

Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Halloween Forecast: Spooky Seasonal Temperatures!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Happy Halloween!!!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are bundling up those kids for school this morning if they are wearing their Halloween costumes!🧥 It is going to be chilly in the morning but good news we will be warm comfortable and seasonal this afternoon with partly cloudy skies!
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

50% of Chaparral area students absent after online threat, Superintendent says it was a “hoax”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Gadsden Independent School District announced Sunday night that it would taking action and implementing some new security measures after Chaparral High School received a threat through social media on Saturday. On Monday afternoon the Gadsen ISD Superintendent said they were given the all clear by law enforcement and that law enforcement […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso

There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - men lead early voting numbers so far and more

More men voting early so far, details on the latest developments in the interstate dispute over the Rio Grande, and El Paso expects more reimbursement from the federal government for migrant care. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX

