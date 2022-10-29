San Jose Area experienced of the largest earthquakes in the past decade, reports minimal damage. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the San Jose area this past Tuesday at around 11:42 AM. It was followed by lower magnitude shocks later in the evening. This earthquake was the highest magnitude event in the Bay Area since the 6.0 Napa Earthquake in 2014. While the earthquake rattled the area, no significant damage was reported and only minimal damage was caused by the event.

