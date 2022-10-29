While the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures during the day, cold temperatures will start the morning on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for most of interior CT. Litchfield County is not included in this watch due to the fact that the growing season has already come to an end. Along the shoreline, temperatures will be milder and a frost advisory goes into effect early Sunday.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO