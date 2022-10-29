Read full article on original website
Iowa football: Short-term gains from win vs. Northwestern might turn out to be fool's gold in the end
Multiple revelations can be true at the same time. People just need to be willing to look at situations with an open mind. Take nothing away from Iowa’s 33-13 win over Northwestern. From the get-go, the Hawkeyes’ offense had life. Spencer Pertas’ benching last weekend was a wake-up...
Watts McBride explains his decision to walk-on at Iowa over full-ride D1 scholarships at other schools
Numerous walk-ons from the state of Iowa have had success during their career at the University of Iowa. There's a strong chance that Cedar Rapids Washington 2023 three-star safety Watts McBride can join that list. On Sunday, McBride announced his commitment to join the Hawkeyes' football program over offers from...
Charlie Jones is the Punishment for the Iowa Offense’s Sins
Iowa football is about to be haunted by the ghost of wide receivers past. While the Hawkeye passing game had its most efficient outing in its recent victory against Northwestern, Iowa’s next contest will see them face a Purdue offense whose passing attack makes Iowa’s look like a relic of another century. Two of the key cogs in the Boilermaker passing attack are wide receivers who suited up for the Hawkeyes last season, and one of those players has emerged as one of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Feud Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
The Best Iowa Legends And Haunted Locations
It's the time of the year when everyone loves to get spooky, and truly test just how many real-life ghost adventures they can handle. Today we will be looking at a handful of popular haunted locations in Iowa!. The Iconic Iowa Legend. Have you ever visited these locations? Let us...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
