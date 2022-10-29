Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
Haener recognized as Star of the Week
NEW ORLEANS - Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week, the Manning Award (sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl), announced on Monday morning. Haener was one of eight quarterbacks honored this week. College football fans can now go to the Allstate...
iheart.com
Brady Hoke Report 10/31 -- Coach Hoke Talks Fresno State Loss
Coach Hoke jumps on with the guys to discuss a disappointing loss for the Aztecs at Fresno State over the weekend. Listen as he breaks down the final minutes of the game and how they can recover from such an emotional loss.
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
Hanford Sentinel
Got Milk? Lemoore downs Hanford to win Milk Can
The Lemoore High Tigers came out with something to prove in their rivalry game against the Hanford High Bullpups. Lemoore scored the first 28 points to take a commanding 28-8 halftime lead and held on for the 42-15 victory on Friday on Lemoore. “We came out and did everything that...
thecampusjournal.com
Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?
After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
NBC San Diego
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
GV Wire
Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters
The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
GV Wire
New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus
Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
sjvsun.com
With Measure C renewal in balance, Fresno Co. touts launch of $53mil Golden State Blvd. project
After nearly two decades of planning, Fresno County’s Golden State Boulevard Corridor Project broke ground on Tuesday. The Golden State project was initially approved in 2006 as part of the Measure C Extension Expenditure Plan. The 14-mile stretch of the historic Highway 99 spans from American Ave south of...
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
GV Wire
Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?
Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
GV Wire
Local College Parking Fees May Underwrite Free Bus Rides for Students, Staff
Students and staff at State Center Community College District campuses have had a break on parking fees for a couple of years, but that may now be coming to an end. The district is talking about reinstituting campus parking fees starting in the fall of 2023. According to a consent...
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
Central Valley bread company accuses Bay Area bakery of theft
A feud is boiling between a Bay Area bakery and a Central Valley bread company over hundreds of plastic bread trays. On Monday, Athens Baking Company, based in Fresno, filed a lawsuit against South San Francisco wholesale bakery Pacific Coast Baking.
