San Diego, CA

gobulldogs.com

Haener recognized as Star of the Week

NEW ORLEANS - Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week, the Manning Award (sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl), announced on Monday morning. Haener was one of eight quarterbacks honored this week. College football fans can now go to the Allstate...
FRESNO, CA
iheart.com

Brady Hoke Report 10/31 -- Coach Hoke Talks Fresno State Loss

Coach Hoke jumps on with the guys to discuss a disappointing loss for the Aztecs at Fresno State over the weekend. Listen as he breaks down the final minutes of the game and how they can recover from such an emotional loss.
Hanford Sentinel

Got Milk? Lemoore downs Hanford to win Milk Can

The Lemoore High Tigers came out with something to prove in their rivalry game against the Hanford High Bullpups. Lemoore scored the first 28 points to take a commanding 28-8 halftime lead and held on for the 42-15 victory on Friday on Lemoore. “We came out and did everything that...
LEMOORE, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?

After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
KINGS COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters

The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus

Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?

Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

