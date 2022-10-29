ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC

Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant

A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
BBC

Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury

A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
Daily Mail

Detectives reveal they are treating fatal shooting of grandmother-of-five, 53, as 'targeted attack' after 79-year-old pensioner arrested on suspicion of her murder is released

Detectives have revealed they are treating the fatal shooting of a grandmother-of-five as a 'targeted attack' after a 79-year-old pensioner arrested on suspicion of her murder is released. Jackie Rutter, 53, was killed at her Merseyside home in Morten, Wirral, at 1.45am on Sunday October 30. Her daughter's partner believed...
rolling out

Woman arrested for 2nd time after husband dies a month after injury

A Georgia woman is back in jail after previously having a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County. Deanna Ferguson Hinds was arrested after her husband was shot on Sept. 18. Ferguson Hinds called 911 stating she shot her husband and that he was having difficulty breathing. When officers arrived, they found the gun and saw Jhamar Hinds leaning over the armrest of the couple’s vehicle.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India

A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
The Independent

Anger as white man filmed holding Black man with special needs by the throat over ‘stolen bike’ claim

A white man was filmed holding a Black man with special needs by the neck after assuming he had stolen a bike. Shocking video recorded by Milwaukee resident Deangelo Wright captured the incident around 4.40pm on 10 October. According to Mr Wright, he had been driving when he came across the disturbing scene and decided to intervene. “I was driving by and the young man was right in the middle of the street. They were kind of blocking traffic,” Mr Wright told The Independent on Tuesday. “He was standing in the middle of the street with his hand over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Shine My Crown

New York Woman Shot in Head After Inviting Suspect to Her Home

By Xara Aziz. Eleven years after losing her son to gun violence, a New York mother is also dead in a graphic turn of events that led to her being shot and killed. Early Wednesday morning late last month, Nadine Davis-Russell, 62, answered a ring at her doorbell in her Staten Island apartment shortly before being shot in the head. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to the NY Daily News.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Mail

Texas boy, 17, who vanished with his mom, 49, is apprehended by cops in Nebraska with 'her BODY' in trunk of his car, after police chased him and he crashed

A Texas boy was apprehended by Nebraska cops a day after disappearing with his mom - with a woman's body found in the boot feared to be that of his missing parent. Tyler Roenz, 17, of Humble, was found in Aurora, Nebraska - almost 850 miles away from where he disappeared - on Friday after leading police on a pursuit that ended with his car crashing.
AURORA, NE
Popculture

TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison

The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
Daily Mail

Shocking moment a furious driver gets out of car at a set of traffic lights and starts bashing another motorist before casually walking back to his vehicle

An angry driver has repeatedly punched and kicked a motorist stopped at a traffic light in a shocking act of road rage. Footage uploaded to social media from another car shows the furious man on the corner of Nuwarra and Newbridge Road in Moorebank, Sydney's southwest, reach through the door of the silver hatchback and strike the driver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy