4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Red Wolves fall 31-3 to South Alabama
JONESBORO, Ark. – On a rain-soaked Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium, the Arkansas State football team fell 31-3 to South Alabama. The Red Wolves (2-7, 1-5 SBC) generated just 158 yards of total offense – 177 through the air, while running back La’Damian Webb led the Jaguars (6-2, 3-1) with three rushing touchdowns and 162 yards on 28 carries.
Vicksburg Post
South Alabama player, former VHS star Marvin Martin hospitalized with neck injury
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin remains in a hospital in Mobile after suffering a neck injury in practice last week, head coach Kane Wommack said at his weekly news conference on Monday. Martin, a Vicksburg native and former Vicksburg High star, was removed from the practice field on a...
utv44.com
Saraland football player's parents join defamation lawsuit
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Schools filed a defamation lawsuit against a parent and private investigator last week. Now, the parents of a Saraland High School football player are joining the lawsuit against John Quinnelly, Sr. and the private eye he hired to investigate the player's eligibility. "They...
Mobile Christian, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
utv44.com
School system quiet on Murphy/Blount football brawl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is following up on the brawl that broke out Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. For several days now, we've been trying to learn what disciplinary actions are being taken, if any, on the students involved. The...
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
FOX 28 Spokane
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.
talkbusiness.net
Former Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Robert Potts has died
Arkansas State University’s first chancellor, Dr. Robert Potts has died. The former chancellor of Florence, Ala., died after a lengthy illness, according to his family. Potts, 78, was the first individual to be appointed chancellor at A-State, in the fall of 2006 and served until 2010. He was then appointed the interim system president through 2011.
WPMI
What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
Travis Tritt cancels all November shows, including Pensacola, after suffering knee injury
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After suffering a knee injury, country singer Travis Tritt has canceled all of his November shows, including one in Pensacola. Tritt released a statement on Monday saying he has been experiencing severe pain in his left knee for the past couple of weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. ‘With short […]
Halloween weekend weather: Tornadoes spotted along Gulf Coast
A storm system that moved through the Gulf Coast on Saturday triggered numerous Tornado Warnings for Mississippi and Alabama with storm spotters reporting damage to homes and trees in the southern parts of the two states.
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Strong storms, flooding possible overnight in southwest Alabama
Storms continued to move over parts of southwest Alabama late Saturday night, and a tornado watch was be in effect until midnight for Mobile and Baldwin counties. Mobile and Baldwin were the bullseye for storms on Saturday. The weather service issued multiple tornado warnings for both counties earlier on Saturday, and some damage has been reported in the region.
Rain showers could dampen Halloween plans from Great Lakes, Ohio Valley to East Coast
The same low-pressure system that spawned a regional tornado outbreak along the central Gulf Coast on Saturday will slide eastward Monday and Tuesday, and that could lead to an unsettled Halloween from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley to parts of the East Coast.
Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado
For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
Police standoff at government building shuts down part of Alabama city
Multiple police officers with weapons drawn surrounded a vehicle parked outside a government building in downtown Mobile, Alabama, in a standoff that lasted more than a hour Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the heavy police response near Government Plaza, which contains multiple Mobile County offices and courts. But...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
Powerful storms rip through coastal Alabama; 4,000 without power
Approximately 4,000 customers of Baldwin EMC and Alabama Power in Mobile and Baldwin counties are without power after several powerful thunderstorms producing multiple tornado warnings ripped through the coastal area Saturday. The severe weather is expected to last overnight. Morgan Barry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile,...
