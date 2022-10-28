Read full article on original website
2022 World Cup Previews: It’s Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Everyone Else in Group C
Everyone will be watching Messi and Argentina during the World Cup, but don't overlook Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia in Group C. The post 2022 World Cup Previews: It’s Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Everyone Else in Group C appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BBC
Jose Peseiro: Nigeria coach's salary goes unpaid since taking charge
Jose Peseiro, the coach of Nigeria's national football team, has not received a single pay cheque from his employers, six months after being appointed to lead the Super Eagles. The 62-year-old, who took charge of the team in May, has however yet to make an official complaint to Nigeria's Football...
