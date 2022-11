Callie is a 13-year-old volunteer favorite who has been in and out of our shelter since 2018, through no fault of her own. She is calm and quiet and is tolerant of other respectful cats. Callie has been described by past owners as an affectionate lap cat. This sweet girl would do best in a quiet household with a patient and loving owner.

PALM CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO