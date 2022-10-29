ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 displaced after S Austin house fire

Two people are displaced after their home in south Austin caught fire Sunday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 500 block of Sheraton Avenue. The fire was contained to the garage. No injuries were reported. ALSO | AFD responds to apartment fire in North Austin;...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Fatal NE Austin rollover crash victim ID'd

Police have identified the man killed last weekend in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Northeast Austin. It happened Sunday, Oct. 30, in the 1000 block of East Yager Lane, near the intersection with Copperfield Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in NE Austin

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the northbound lane of N I-35 between La Posada Drive and East Anderson Lane. ALSO | Man...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Suspect apprehended in apartment standoff

Police responded to a call Monday evening at 5 p.m. reporting a gunshot inside a Northwest Austin apartment complex. The suspect reportedly threatened to shoot himself, fired the weapon then refused to come out when law enforcement surrounded the apartment. The standoff lasted until 8:40 p.m. when SWAT took the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

APD SWAT call ends with suspect in custody in northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT call to a residence in Northwest Austin ended with the suspect arrested Monday evening. Police officer Andrew Horne said during a media briefing that around 5 p.m. the Austin Police Department responded to a check welfare urgent call at 8500 block North Capital of Texas Highway Northbound, a female reported her boyfriend had threatened to shoot himself.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car

AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23. The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man dies after being shot in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was shot and killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. Police said an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 600 block of E 7th Street at around 4:54 a.m. The officer...
AUSTIN, TX

