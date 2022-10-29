Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
CBS Austin
2 displaced after S Austin house fire
Two people are displaced after their home in south Austin caught fire Sunday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 500 block of Sheraton Avenue. The fire was contained to the garage. No injuries were reported. ALSO | AFD responds to apartment fire in North Austin;...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed after crossing I-35, being hit by pick-up in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Round Rock. Police said on Oct. 26., around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 5100 block of N IH 35 NB. A preliminary investigation...
CBS Austin
Fatal NE Austin rollover crash victim ID'd
Police have identified the man killed last weekend in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Northeast Austin. It happened Sunday, Oct. 30, in the 1000 block of East Yager Lane, near the intersection with Copperfield Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators...
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident in Austin on Sunday. The crash happened at 1015 E.Yager Lane at around 9:30 p.m. According to the Police, two people were involved in a two-vehicle crash. One person suffered minor injuries.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in NE Austin
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the northbound lane of N I-35 between La Posada Drive and East Anderson Lane. ALSO | Man...
CBS Austin
APD: Juvenile injured in North Austin shooting later died at local hospital
Police say a juvenile who was found shot in a car in North Austin later died from his wounds at a local hospital. The suspected shooter, also a juvenile, has been arrested. Because of they are minors, the suspect and the victim's names have not been released. The shooting happened...
newsradioklbj.com
Suspect apprehended in apartment standoff
Police responded to a call Monday evening at 5 p.m. reporting a gunshot inside a Northwest Austin apartment complex. The suspect reportedly threatened to shoot himself, fired the weapon then refused to come out when law enforcement surrounded the apartment. The standoff lasted until 8:40 p.m. when SWAT took the...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported in North Austin on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on East U.S 290 Highway at around 4:15 a.m.
fox44news.com
Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
CBS Austin
APD SWAT call ends with suspect in custody in northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT call to a residence in Northwest Austin ended with the suspect arrested Monday evening. Police officer Andrew Horne said during a media briefing that around 5 p.m. the Austin Police Department responded to a check welfare urgent call at 8500 block North Capital of Texas Highway Northbound, a female reported her boyfriend had threatened to shoot himself.
Georgetown man with no next of kin to be cremated. What happens to unclaimed indigent remains?
At Tuesday's commissioner court meeting, commissioners considered authorizing the cremation of Gait in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code.
Man sentenced to 30 years for 2020 fatal Austin drive-by shooting
Francisco Llanas was sentenced to 30 years in jail for first-degree murder, according to court documents. Sentencing was capped at 40 years.
Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car
AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23. The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.
KVUE
Teen dies after being shot by another teen in North Austin
Austin police say they have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting on Oct. 23. Both the victim and the suspect were juveniles.
CBS Austin
Man dies after being shot in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was shot and killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. Police said an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 600 block of E 7th Street at around 4:54 a.m. The officer...
