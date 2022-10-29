Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
whvoradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured in I-24 Crash After Truck Catches Fire
A crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-24 near the Tennessee state line Tuesday morning sent one of the drivers to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries and has caused a slowdown in traffic near the site. Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:30 and...
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Fourth Man Charged In Oak Grove Drug Investigation
A fourth man has been charged Friday in connection to a drug investigation that started with a report of a disturbance in Oak Grove on October 6th. Oak Grove Police say 53-year-old Frederick Moon along with 56-year-old Randall Brion, 38-year-old James Wiseman, and 48-year-old William Mcabee were charged after a report of a disturbance on Idlewild Spur led to a large amount of drugs.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Asks For Help Locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect
Authorities are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in Trigg County Sunday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 8 am a man stole a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky tag B7X644 from Avalon Drive. The man is described as 6 foot tall, 250 pounds, balding, with a gray goatee. He was wearing an orange shirt with a gray or blue jacket, and gray and white shoes.
TBI: Woman killed in shooting that shut down interstate
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to a reported shooting on I-24 Monday evening in Robertson County.
OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
12-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
Clarksville Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night that injured a girl. The crash happened near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road around 11 p.m.
whopam.com
Negotiations continue in 2021 felony assault case
Negotiations continue toward a potential resolution in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault. Public defender Eric Bearden represents 55-year old Carlos Potter of Hopkinsville and says he’s looked over an evaluation conducted by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and the commonwealth has put a plea offer on the table.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Todd McTaggart was stopped at a gas station and found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and marijuana. He was arrested and charged with receiving...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
wkdzradio.com
One Person Killed In Trigg County Crash
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck on US 68 in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say just before 9 am two trucks collided at the intersection of US 68 and Blue Springs Road. A helicopter was called to transport one of...
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured, Two Severely Injured In Trigg County Crash
Three people were injured in a wreck on US 68 in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say just before 9 am two trucks collided at the intersection of US 68 and Blue Springs Road. A helicopter was called to transport one of the people to the hospital...
clarksvillenow.com
12-year-old girl in critical but stable condition after being hit by vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have released an update on the 12-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Saturday night. At 10:59 p.m. on Oct. 29, the girl ran out onto Wilma near Trenton Road and was hit by a vehicle. She was later flown to Nashville by LifeFlight helicopter.
wkdzradio.com
31 (A) Trigg County Sheriff Candidates
Although the incumbent is the only name that will appear on the ballot, five candidates are running to become Trigg County's top law enforcement officer. Sheriff Aaron Acree was joined by write-in candidates Mike Manzanares, Ronnie Mazac, David Tomlinson, and Mike Sandbrink during the recent News Edge Election Forum that was hosted at The Way in Cadiz.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County stop results in drug and gun charges for Murray man
A Thursday traffic stop in Graves County resulted in drug and gun charges for a Murray man. Thursday evening, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near the intersection of KY 58 and the KY 121 Bypass. Before the driver of the motorcycle stopped, the deputy reported the man appeared to be trying to hide something in his jacket, which took his attention from the road. The driver, 24-year-old David Kingins of Murray, ran off the road and laid the bike down on its side.
