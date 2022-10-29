Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
RCS Empowers Invites the Public to Shine On Fundraiser
RCS Empowers in Sheboygan is inviting the public out for their annual Shine On holiday tree festival. This annual fundraiser aims to help RCS Empowers provide an array of services to children and adults with disabilities. Guests will be able to stroll through the holiday décor at RCS, which was...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library New Executive Director Introduces Herself
The following article was written by Karin Adams, the new Executive Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. With just one month under my belt as Library Executive Director, I am sincerely humbled and excited to have joined the Library team at Manitowoc Public Library. It is clear in my first weeks here that Manitowoc Public Library already has a dedicated employee foundation—welcoming me into my role, the library space, and the community.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host Event Focused on the Famous Evergleem
The following article was written by Thomas Kelly, a Lifestyle Guru & Style Icon, and Evergleam collector. With November fast approaching and Thanksgiving on the horizon, it always seems to be the case that our obligations to holiday-associated activities are never in short supply. Nay, once Christmas and the New Year roll around, I often feel that I am stretched beyond limits—like I’m strapped to some festive medieval torture device! With so many choices, it can be difficult to choose between friends and family.
wearegreenbay.com
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
seehafernews.com
Benefit Planned for Local Woman Battling Cancer
Cancer continues to effect people of all ages, including a 36-year-old Whitelaw woman. Jenna Bolle was recently diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma, a very aggressive form of lung cancer. After a month-long hospital stay, Jenna was able to go home with her family, but she has been unable to work...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
(WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
WBAY Green Bay
‘Spooktacular’ display at Fond du Lac home benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Halloween display made at one person’s home is spooky for a good cause. Tina Myers for Fond du Lac has just about everything you can imagine to draw in the crowds this Halloween, but the skeletons are the main attraction. Myers tells...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Compost Sites and Recycling Center Reveal Fall Hours
The Manitowoc County Compost Sites on Basswood Road and Woodland Drive and the Recycling Center will have new hours soon. According to Operations Manager Jon Reisenbuechler, starting November 5th, the Recycling Center’s main office will no longer be open on Saturdays. Then, on November 16th, the Basswood Road Compost...
seehafernews.com
Joy M. Krueger
Joy M. Krueger, age 66, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her residence. Joy was born on May 31, 1956 in Kewaunee County to the late Vernon and Bertha (Kudick) Smith. She graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School with the class of 1974. In 1977, Joy married Rick Roubal which produced two sons, Frank and Fred Roubal. Joy and Rick remained friends throughout the years. In 1989, Joy married Kevin Krueger, her life partner. They enjoyed spending time together doing the famer’s market, bee keeping, and gardening. Joy loved many things in life, but her greatest joy was her two sons. She had a passion for gardening and loved being able to meet new people who came to her home for vegetables and honey. Joy’s most recent adventures took her to Zander Park, where both her and Kevin took their dog, Champ. She met many new friends (both furry and human) at this park. Joy also loved being able to feed the country farm cats along with the many birds that came to her property.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Finance Committee to Kick off November
There is only one meeting scheduled to kick off the month of November in the City of Manitowoc. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by giving the public time to voice their comments. They will then talk about the replacement...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Neenah after crash
TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah. Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an...
seehafernews.com
Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County Announces $20,000 Matching Gift Challenge
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County has announced an end-of-the-year matching gift challenge. The local organization says that all monetary donations received by December 31st, up to $20,000 will be matched by two local families, who wished to remain anonymous. Club Board of Directors Co-Chair, Karen Nichols called...
seehafernews.com
Leaf Pick up is Underway in Manitowoc
Tis the season that leaves are falling off the trees and being collected by Manitowoc’s Department of Public Works. Mayor Justin Nickels says the annual leaf pickup began on October 18th. “There are parking bans in residential streets from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the same day as your...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Structure fire in neighboring Sheboygan County, WI | By Sgt. Trevor Bethke
October 31, 2022 – Oostburg, WI – On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at approximately 6:08 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire at W2855 County Road V, in the Town of Lima. There were no reported injuries and at this...
radioplusinfo.com
11-2-22 fdl police department promotion
Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein has announced the promotion of Officer Timothy “TJ” Fischer to the rank of Lieutenant effective October 27, 2022. Lieutenant TJ Fischer has been a member of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department since December 7, 2015. Over the course of his seven-year career with the Department, in addition to his role as a Patrol Officer, Fischer served as a member of the Tactical Field Force, SWAT Team, Honor Guard Unit, and is certified as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer. Lieutenant Fischer graduated from Marian University (WI) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Lieutenant Fischer will be assigned to the Patrol Division as an Assistant District Commander of one of the three Policing Districts. “I am excited for TJ as he starts his next chapter with our FDLPD Family,” Chief Goldstein said. “TJ has shown great empathy and compassion not only for the people we serve but also for our department members. TJ is committed to our vision, mission, core values, and foundational beliefs. I know TJ will continue to have a meaningful impact not only internally but also within our incredible community in his new role as a Lieutenant.”
seehafernews.com
Time is Running Out to Guarantee Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk T-Shirt
Time is running out for those who want to participate in the Sheboygan County Food Bank’s annual Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk to guarantee themselves a t-shirt. Those wishing to participate in the November 19th fundraiser are encouraged to sign up by November 7th to guarantee their t-shirt. This event...
seehafernews.com
Joyce E. Sinkula
Joyce E. Sinkula, age 96, town of Carlton, Kewaunee County resident, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay after a short illness. Survivors include one daughter & son-in-law, Linda and Eugene Thiem of Denmark; four sons & two daughters-in-law, Jerome and Anne Sinkula, David and Linda Sinkula, Mark Sinkula, and Larry Sinkula, all of Kewaunee; eleven grandchildren, and twenty two great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mabel Mandel; her husband, Leonard; one son, Glen Sinkula; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Anton and Mary Sinkula; two brothers & a sister-in-law, Paul (Pat) Mandel, and Henry Mandel, Jr.; one infant sister, Vivian Mandel; and brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Ervin (Lucy) Sinkula, Stella (William) Geigel, Augusta (Victor) Rehrauer, Mayme (Frank) Hinesh, and Sybil McGraw.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Personnel Committee and Board of Supervisors to Gather This Evening
There are two governmental meetings scheduled to begin the week in Manitowoc County. First up is the Personnel Committee, which will gather at 5:45 p.m. in the Heritage Center. They will be discussing changing the titles of several positions in a couple of divisions before getting an update on Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0