Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh says ex-Eagles receiver is ‘possibility’ to play
DeSean Jackson seems to be settling in with the Ravens. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver signed with Baltimore a couple weeks back. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson, via Pro Football Talk:. “First of all, I’ll just...
Report: Ravens Running Back Gus Edwards Has 'Minor' Injury
The Ravens got some good news when they learned that running back Gus Edwards reportedly suffered just a "minor" hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling
Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go
The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
NOLA.com
Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'
Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
NBC Sports
Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick
The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
Report: Bills Asked Saints About Potential Trade for Alvin Kamara
New Orleans reportedly rebuffed trade interest from Buffalo.
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NBC Sports
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
NBC Sports
Commanders finalizing trade of William Jackson III to Steelers
The Commanders have finally found a trade partner to move on from cornerback William Jackson III. The Steelers are finalizing a trade that will acquire Jackson from the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders as a free...
NBC Sports
Bills beat deadline, agree to trade for Nyheim Hines
The Bills added another piece to their offensive backfield just ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline. According to multiple reports, they and the Colts agreed to a trade that will send running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Hines had been the subject of plenty of trade chatter in recent days.
NBC Sports
Could Patriots be deadline sellers? Bears eyeing Bourne, per report
Should the New England Patriots be a buyer or a seller ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline? You could make the case for both. On the one hand, the Patriots are one game out of a playoff spot at 4-4, and an addition at offensive line or linebacker help them make a legitimate push for the postseason down the stretch. On the other hand, a Wild Card berth seems like the best-case scenario for a team that's well below the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC hierarchy, so there's an argument that New England should look to acquire draft capital and position for 2023 success given its 2022 ceiling.
NBC Sports
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passes at 38
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers coach, followed by three with the Chiefs in that same role.
NBC Sports
Eagles estimate Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott as DNP
The Eagles are “still working through” defensive tackle Jordan Davis‘ diagnosis on his injured right ankle, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. He did allow that Davis is unlikely to play in Thursday Night Football, and he did not dispute an NFL Media report that Davis has a high-ankle sprain.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year
Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
NBC Sports
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk proving to 49ers he can handle spotlight in third year
As the No. 1 receiver on the field for the 49ers at SoFi Stadium, Brandon Aiyuk proved the spotlight is not too much for him to handle. Without teammates Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings available to play in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, pressure to pick up the slack was on Aiyuk. The longest-tenured receiver on the offense that day, Aiyuk stood up to the challenge, participating in 52 snaps -- all but one of the 49ers' offensive plays.
Comments / 0