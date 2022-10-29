ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Football: Vanguard defeats heralded Miami Carol City on Senior Night

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
Vanguard shined in a 28-21 win over Miami Carol City on Friday night. The score indicates a close game, but the Knights took the lead and never let go.

It’s a big victory for the Knights (6-3). Not only because it gives them the confidence that comes with defeating a Miami-area team, but because the senior class were champions of it.

“I’m really proud of the senior class tonight. They stepped up, and their leadership is showing up,” said Vanguard head coach Edwin Farmer.

The Knights established an early defensive front that kept Carol City (5-4) at bay until a sack turned fumble resulted in seven points for the Chiefs. By this time, Vanguard was already up by two touchdowns.

Despite the early lead and holding onto it, the talent on the other side of the field was evident. Carol City has weapons. They didn’t connect like they had in the last month.

“Great football game. These Miami athletes are fast. That’s why we wanted to play them,” Farmer said. “They can play, and I’m not surprised about that.”

There was a unique flair to Friday’s game. The pageantry of homecoming raised the stakes. Let’s take a deeper look into the Vanguard’s Week 10 win.

Follow more Marion County football:Marion County high school football: Live scores for games from Week 10 of the FHSAA season

Vanguard in week 8:HS Football: Vanguard routs Belleview to win District Championship

Vanguard wanted marquee matchups

Farmer set out to play tough teams throughout the season. Carol City was their latest out of county test with a storied history.

The Knights have far from struggled in these games, but victory’s been just out of reach. Friday, that trend changed. Instead of losing by a single score, the Knights won by a single touchdown.

All three tests have come from suburban class teams with north and central Florida ties. Carol City is the first metro team from Miami, the state’s mecca of high school football.

“We competed with these guys in man coverage. This is what big teams do,” Farmer said. “You have to beat teams one on one.”

Knights defense makes a stand

On the defensive end, a stout group held Carol City within its own territory until the second half. The secondary shut down a pass-heavy offense that searched for big plays downfield 2.5 times per series. Even with Fred Gaskin on the sideline with a cramp and a few other notable injuries, the defensive backs continually made plays.

Riley Smith was the standout on the defensive line. The senior lineman raked in a game-high three sacks in what may be his last game in Booster Stadium. Smith recorded two tackles for loss, pushing the Chiefs back a combined 32 yards.

Senior Tre Stokes wouldn’t be outdone. He recorded a sack and led several gang tackles. Stokes was all over the field, recording five tackles.

Zamaryon Rackard joined the action with a sack.

Big-play Knights even on special teams

The Knights were a problem in all three phases of the game. Each made huge plays to keep the Chiefs at bay.

Special teams may have had the most significant with two touchdowns from kick returns.

“If we catch the ball, any of our guys can score,” Farmer said.

He’s right. Vanguard has had four players score on kick returns this season. Josh Rembert started the party with a 60-plus yard return in the second quarter. Dallen Ponder joined him in the second half, going 85 yards on his first return touchdown of the season.

Offensively Vanguard’s balance in the running and passing game forced Miami Carol into a corner. If the Chiefs played the run, Gaskin threw the ball to one of his many weapons downfield that secured first downs and a 35-yard touchdown from Joshua Rembert.

Gaskin, Tay’juan Farmer-Leslie, Markell Davis, and Ponder all made positive contributions on the ground. The four ball carriers combined for 122 rushing yards.

Farmer still sees things he wants his team to clean up as the Knights end the regular season. They’ll face Forest (5-4) on the road next Friday. The big rivalry game gives them one more week to iron things out heading into postseason play.

