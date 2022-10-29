ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Field hockey Oct. 28 recap: Rye Country Day tops King

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago
The Wildcats raised their season record to 11-5 Thursday with a 3-1 win over King.

Reina Thalheimer Santa-Maria , Zizi Hart and Payton Caggiano scored.

Morgan Daily and Thalheimer Santa-Maria both had an assist.

Hunter Fine scored for King.

King goalie Madeline Scanlon stopped 13 shots.

Wildcat keeper Mak Blake had four saves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy