Watchdog points to dire conditions in Afghanistan amid US agencies’ resistance to oversight
A government watchdog is offering a grim update on life in Afghanistan since the U.S. withdrawal while chastising American agencies for rebuffing its attempts to review their efforts in the country since the Taliban takeover. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which has been reviewing multiple agencies’ work in the troubled nation for […]
WNCT
Witnesses describe ‘a hell’ inside South Korean crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, a surge of panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people...
WNCT
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine’s ports during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkey’s president said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense...
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands are "turning black" as leaked Kremlin docs show the Tyrant IS 'suffering from Parkinson's and cancer". The Russian tyrant's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his well-being is "sharply deteriorating". In emails now seen by The Sun Online, a Russian intelligence...
Congressman’s niece, US college student among those killed in South Korea Halloween crowd surge
A congressman's niece and a college student from Georgia were among those killed in a crowd surge in South Korea over the weekend.
Russian generals reportedly discuss using nuclear weapons in Ukraine; Russia rejoins grain deal: Live updates
The on-again, off-again agreement under which Russia allowed grain to be shipped from Ukraine is on again effective Thursday. Live updates.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – live
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
