kmmo.com
THREE WARRENSBURG RESIDENTS INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man and woman were seriously injured and a juvenile was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, October 30, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old juvenile recklessly accelerated out of a roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Bonnie Wyatt head on.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 1, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, the Sedalia Police Department was forwarded a report from the Clinton Police Department regarding a sexual assault that occurred in the 2200 block of Clinton Road in Sedalia. The assault happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The case is still under investigation.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash
One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 1, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of October 29th, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the Lone Pine Acres trailer park, 1305 East Boonville Road, for a report of domestic assault. The assault had taken place and the suspect had left the area on foot. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the victim. The victim said the male suspect had left the area, and she did not know where he was going. Deputies and Sedalia Police Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect. Charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree are being filed against the suspect. The victim was transported by the Pettis County Ambulance District for her injuries.
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man suspected in Columbia crash admitted to DWI in March
The man police say crashed into multiple vehicles Monday on Stadium Boulevard was on probation for DWI after pleading guilty in March, according to court records. The post Man suspected in Columbia crash admitted to DWI in March appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges
A Richmond woman is facing felony level drug charges after being arrested Monday afternoon in Carroll County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Richmond resident Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 P.M. Monday for felony possession of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and prescription pills. Carroll was booked...
abc17news.com
Mexico man involved in police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to multiple charges. Myron Mahaney, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent...
Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY ROAD AND BRIDGE PROJECTS SCHEDULED IN NOVEMBER
Several road and bridge projects are scheduled in Pettis County in November. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Hedge Apple Drive between Dogwood Circle and Locust Lane will be closed to all traffic for culvert replacement from November 9, through November 17. The department also says that...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/31)
Citation issued to Broc D. Glover, Windsor, for failure to provide proof of financial liability. Runaway juvenile report taken 100 block S 5th St Deepwater, Burglary report taken 100 block S 5th St Deepwater. Issued Charles Hensley of Leeton citations for driving while suspended, speeding, and no proof of insurance.
abc17news.com
Cole County Sheriff’s Office: Man assaults minor, leads deputies on chase, tries to escape from patrol car
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County man faces several charges after allegedly assaulting a minor and leading law enforcement on a chase on Saturday. First-degree assault of a special victim. Resisting arrest. Escaping from custody while under arrest. He was also charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault,...
Jefferson City firefighters respond to house fire on Mississippi Street
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street around 9:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. Crews said firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters were still at the home as of about 11:20 a.m. conducting salvage and The post Jefferson City firefighters respond to house fire on Mississippi Street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEVERAL ROADS IN THE KMMO LISTENING AREA BEING RESURFACED
As part of Governor Parson’s Rural Roads Program, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) has contracted with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC to resurface more than 148 lane miles in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe and Randolph counties. Howard County asphalt work was scheduled to resume on Monday, October 31,...
Jefferson City man faces federal drug charges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County man was charged in federal court Tuesday on suspicion of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell is in federal The post Jefferson City man faces federal drug charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Carrollton man airlifted to Truman Medical Center after crashing on rural road
The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday morning, October 27th. A medical helicopter airlifted 31-year-old George Kronshage to Truman Medical Center. The SUV traveled south on Route D before running off the road north...
KRMS Radio
Deer Accident In Lake Ozark Gives Person Minor Injury
One of a handful of minor motor vehicle accidents was one at 6 PM in Lake Ozark involving a deer. The report says 41 year old Charlesetta D. Kolb’s vehicle struck the animal while travelling on 54 just before Route MM.
KRMS Radio
No Shave November Returns To The Miller County Sheriff’s Office
Several Miller County Deputies and other staff within the Sheriff’s Office are expected to start ignoring department policy on Monday by not shaving for the next month or so. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says that the effort is part of the annual “no shave” campaign which goes to raise proceeds...
