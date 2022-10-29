ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

kmmo.com

THREE WARRENSBURG RESIDENTS INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg man and woman were seriously injured and a juvenile was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, October 30, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old juvenile recklessly accelerated out of a roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Bonnie Wyatt head on.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For November 1, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, the Sedalia Police Department was forwarded a report from the Clinton Police Department regarding a sexual assault that occurred in the 2200 block of Clinton Road in Sedalia. The assault happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The case is still under investigation.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash

One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 1, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of October 29th, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the Lone Pine Acres trailer park, 1305 East Boonville Road, for a report of domestic assault. The assault had taken place and the suspect had left the area on foot. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the victim. The victim said the male suspect had left the area, and she did not know where he was going. Deputies and Sedalia Police Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect. Charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree are being filed against the suspect. The victim was transported by the Pettis County Ambulance District for her injuries.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Three Injured in JoCo Head-on Collision

Three people were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Sunday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2003 Mustang, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile male from Warrensburg, was on Highway 13 at the DD Roundabout about just after 5 p.m., when the juvenile recklessly accelerated out of the roundabout and struck a southbound 2006 Buick Encore, driven by 64-year-old Bonnie K. White of Warrensburg, head-on.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges

A Richmond woman is facing felony level drug charges after being arrested Monday afternoon in Carroll County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Richmond resident Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 P.M. Monday for felony possession of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and prescription pills. Carroll was booked...
RICHMOND, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY ROAD AND BRIDGE PROJECTS SCHEDULED IN NOVEMBER

Several road and bridge projects are scheduled in Pettis County in November. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Hedge Apple Drive between Dogwood Circle and Locust Lane will be closed to all traffic for culvert replacement from November 9, through November 17. The department also says that...
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/31)

Citation issued to Broc D. Glover, Windsor, for failure to provide proof of financial liability. Runaway juvenile report taken 100 block S 5th St Deepwater, Burglary report taken 100 block S 5th St Deepwater. Issued Charles Hensley of Leeton citations for driving while suspended, speeding, and no proof of insurance.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City firefighters respond to house fire on Mississippi Street

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street around 9:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. Crews said firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters were still at the home as of about 11:20 a.m. conducting salvage and The post Jefferson City firefighters respond to house fire on Mississippi Street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

SEVERAL ROADS IN THE KMMO LISTENING AREA BEING RESURFACED

As part of Governor Parson’s Rural Roads Program, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) has contracted with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC to resurface more than 148 lane miles in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe and Randolph counties. Howard County asphalt work was scheduled to resume on Monday, October 31,...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man faces federal drug charges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County man was charged in federal court Tuesday on suspicion of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in  Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell is in federal The post Jefferson City man faces federal drug charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

No Shave November Returns To The Miller County Sheriff’s Office

Several Miller County Deputies and other staff within the Sheriff’s Office are expected to start ignoring department policy on Monday by not shaving for the next month or so. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says that the effort is part of the annual “no shave” campaign which goes to raise proceeds...
MILLER COUNTY, MO

