This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of October 29th, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the Lone Pine Acres trailer park, 1305 East Boonville Road, for a report of domestic assault. The assault had taken place and the suspect had left the area on foot. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the victim. The victim said the male suspect had left the area, and she did not know where he was going. Deputies and Sedalia Police Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect. Charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree are being filed against the suspect. The victim was transported by the Pettis County Ambulance District for her injuries.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO