Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district jammed with tens of thousands of partiers.
China panda experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with an ailing panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides. The two experts arrived Tuesday after Taipei Zoo’s Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949.
Russian generals reportedly discuss using nuclear weapons in Ukraine; Russia rejoins grain deal: Live updates
The on-again, off-again agreement under which Russia allowed grain to be shipped from Ukraine is on again effective Thursday. Live updates.
Wall Street in holding pattern ahead of Fed rate decision
U.S. futures trading on Wall Street appeared to be in a holding pattern ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase in its attempt to curb inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were unchanged and the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1%.. The...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – live
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
North Korea fires 23 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment".
