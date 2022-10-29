ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

wyo4news.com

Prospectors drop road game to Totems Sunday

October 31, 2022 — After going 2-0 on their road trip to Washington state, the Rock Springs Prospectors suffered their first loss of the weekend Sunday, losing 5-2 to division-leading Seattle Totems. Rock Springs had defeated Seatle 4-2 on Saturday night. Things started well for the Prospectors as they...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Uinta County Herald

Seniors honored; first win at new Kay Fackrell Stadium

On a night where the seniors were honored for their hard work and dedication to the program, the Evanston High School football team ended the 2022 season in style, routing visiting Green River 44-7 for the team’s first win in the new Kay Fackrell Stadium. The win ended a...
EVANSTON, WY
wyo4news.com

WWCC Nursing program earns top honors within the state

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Western Wyoming Community College’s nursing program has recently earned 2 accolades making them one of the top programs in the State of Wyoming. Nursingprocess.org is an online guide that accumulates data state by state in regard to institutions offering healthcare education, streamlining all the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Road closure notice in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Art inspired by art

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The work of Pinedale artist David K. Klarén will be at the Community Fine Arts Center opening on November 12 through the end of December. “Shoulders of Giants” is a collection of large-scale graphite drawings on paper, ink drawings on vellum, woodcut prints, and wood sculptures. The public is invited to an open reception on Saturday, November 12 from2 to 4 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Faith & Blue Food Drive 2022 collected 1,282 lbs of food and $949

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Faith & Blue Food Drive 2022 GRPD participated in the Community Food Drive in honor of National Faith & Blue weekend. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteers from the FFA, GRPD Chief Jarvie, and Public Relations Officer Green spent Saturday, October 29, 2022, collecting food and donations to be donated to the food bank serving our community. Approximately 1,282 pounds of food and $949.00 were collected and donated. Staff at the Sweetwater County Food Bank stated items donated could potentially accommodate up to 3,800 meals. The GRPD would like to thank TATA Chemicals and all who donated towards this community food drive. “Thank you, to our two Jr. Officers, Tweet and Rex, and all the volunteers for helping out with collection and making sure the items made it to the food bank safely,” the statement from Facebook said.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Western Hosts Diana Kouris

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting author Diana Kouris on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. in room 1302. Kouris will discuss her writing process, give a reading, and do a book signing. A question-and-answer session will follow the reading. Growing up Kouris...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Jax Lee James (June 8,2020 – October 21, 2022)

Jax Lee James, 2 years old, passed away suddenly on October 21, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. Anyone who loved or knew Jax is welcome to attend.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Town deer discussed at RS council meeting again

Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the regular Rock Springs City Council meeting held in council chambers on November, 1 a concerned citizen came forward during the presentations and proclamations portion of the meeting. Bill Wannacott a 73-year resident of Rock Springs voiced a request for the City council to...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Green River Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — It’s been a busy weekend for your Green River Fire Department with the structure fire calls and medical calls. On Friday evening at approximately 7:35 p.m., GRFD responded to Solvay Minerals to assist with a coal fire on site. All employees were safe and out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries occurred.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

You’re invited to attend the 2nd Annual International Survivor Day

You’re invited to attend the Second Annual International Survivor Day for Sweetwater County. If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition invites you to attend the International Survivor Day in Sweetwater County. On average, someone...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

