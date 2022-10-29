GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Faith & Blue Food Drive 2022 GRPD participated in the Community Food Drive in honor of National Faith & Blue weekend. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteers from the FFA, GRPD Chief Jarvie, and Public Relations Officer Green spent Saturday, October 29, 2022, collecting food and donations to be donated to the food bank serving our community. Approximately 1,282 pounds of food and $949.00 were collected and donated. Staff at the Sweetwater County Food Bank stated items donated could potentially accommodate up to 3,800 meals. The GRPD would like to thank TATA Chemicals and all who donated towards this community food drive. “Thank you, to our two Jr. Officers, Tweet and Rex, and all the volunteers for helping out with collection and making sure the items made it to the food bank safely,” the statement from Facebook said.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO