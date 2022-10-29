Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Prospectors drop road game to Totems Sunday
October 31, 2022 — After going 2-0 on their road trip to Washington state, the Rock Springs Prospectors suffered their first loss of the weekend Sunday, losing 5-2 to division-leading Seattle Totems. Rock Springs had defeated Seatle 4-2 on Saturday night. Things started well for the Prospectors as they...
Uinta County Herald
Seniors honored; first win at new Kay Fackrell Stadium
On a night where the seniors were honored for their hard work and dedication to the program, the Evanston High School football team ended the 2022 season in style, routing visiting Green River 44-7 for the team’s first win in the new Kay Fackrell Stadium. The win ended a...
wyo4news.com
Charlotte Rea Hendrickson (February 19, 1939 – October 28, 2022)
Charlotte Rea Hendrickson, 83, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
wyo4news.com
Shane Matthew Smart (February 20, 1978 – October 29, 2022)
Shane Matthew Smart, 44, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Shane died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
WWCC Nursing program earns top honors within the state
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Western Wyoming Community College’s nursing program has recently earned 2 accolades making them one of the top programs in the State of Wyoming. Nursingprocess.org is an online guide that accumulates data state by state in regard to institutions offering healthcare education, streamlining all the...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs and Green River City Councils in sessions tonight
November 1, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet tonight in regular sessions. Both meetings will get underway in their respective City Halls at 7 p.m. Green River City Council agenda – Click Here.
wyo4news.com
Road closure notice in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
wyo4news.com
Art inspired by art
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The work of Pinedale artist David K. Klarén will be at the Community Fine Arts Center opening on November 12 through the end of December. “Shoulders of Giants” is a collection of large-scale graphite drawings on paper, ink drawings on vellum, woodcut prints, and wood sculptures. The public is invited to an open reception on Saturday, November 12 from2 to 4 p.m.
wyo4news.com
Gertrude Mary Gerrard (October 17, 1937 – October 29, 2022)
Gertrude Mary Gerrard, 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Lois Jean Hardin Wilde (February 20, 1932 – October 29, 2022)
Lois Jean Hardin Wilde, 90, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and private graveside services were held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Faith & Blue Food Drive 2022 collected 1,282 lbs of food and $949
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Faith & Blue Food Drive 2022 GRPD participated in the Community Food Drive in honor of National Faith & Blue weekend. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteers from the FFA, GRPD Chief Jarvie, and Public Relations Officer Green spent Saturday, October 29, 2022, collecting food and donations to be donated to the food bank serving our community. Approximately 1,282 pounds of food and $949.00 were collected and donated. Staff at the Sweetwater County Food Bank stated items donated could potentially accommodate up to 3,800 meals. The GRPD would like to thank TATA Chemicals and all who donated towards this community food drive. “Thank you, to our two Jr. Officers, Tweet and Rex, and all the volunteers for helping out with collection and making sure the items made it to the food bank safely,” the statement from Facebook said.
wyo4news.com
Western Hosts Diana Kouris
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting author Diana Kouris on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. in room 1302. Kouris will discuss her writing process, give a reading, and do a book signing. A question-and-answer session will follow the reading. Growing up Kouris...
wyo4news.com
Jax Lee James (June 8,2020 – October 21, 2022)
Jax Lee James, 2 years old, passed away suddenly on October 21, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. Anyone who loved or knew Jax is welcome to attend.
wyo4news.com
Town deer discussed at RS council meeting again
Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the regular Rock Springs City Council meeting held in council chambers on November, 1 a concerned citizen came forward during the presentations and proclamations portion of the meeting. Bill Wannacott a 73-year resident of Rock Springs voiced a request for the City council to...
sweetwaternow.com
Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming HD 17 Race: Incumbent Chad Banks (D) and Republican J.T. Larson Differ Most On Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are few noticeable differences between state Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Republican challenger J.T. Larson, but much ambiguity remains about Larson’s platforms. Larson, who is running for the House District 17 seat in the Nov. 8 General Election,...
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design
Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
wyo4news.com
Green River Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — It’s been a busy weekend for your Green River Fire Department with the structure fire calls and medical calls. On Friday evening at approximately 7:35 p.m., GRFD responded to Solvay Minerals to assist with a coal fire on site. All employees were safe and out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries occurred.
wyo4news.com
You’re invited to attend the 2nd Annual International Survivor Day
You’re invited to attend the Second Annual International Survivor Day for Sweetwater County. If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition invites you to attend the International Survivor Day in Sweetwater County. On average, someone...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 31, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 53. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a...
Comments / 0