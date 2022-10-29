Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday...
KELOLAND TV
Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba
HAVANA (AP) — Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian. The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead of its...
KELOLAND TV
Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — In Brazil’s capital on Monday, the silence was deafening. Nearly a full day after President Jair Bolsonaro lost his bid for reelection, the usually brash right-wing leader had neither conceded defeat nor challenged the results of the country’s closest political contest in more than three decades.
KELOLAND TV
Russia calls vote on unfounded Ukraine bio weapons claims
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that would establish a commission to investigate unfounded Russian claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biologcal” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.
Irish fishers’ libel case against the Guardian settled at 11th hour
Parties agree to settle claim over article about undocumented foreign workers in Irish fishing industry
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands are "turning black" as leaked Kremlin docs show the Tyrant IS 'suffering from Parkinson's and cancer". The Russian tyrant's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his well-being is "sharply deteriorating". In emails now seen by The Sun Online, a Russian intelligence...
KELOLAND TV
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were hunting Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
KELOLAND TV
Seoul’s Halloween victims primarily women, young people
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The narrow street in Seoul’s popular Itaewon neighborhood was already packed with people celebrating Halloween as high school student Eunseo Kim and her friend pushed themselves into the crowd. Lines of people waiting for their faces to be painted or to get into restaurants slowed the flow of revelers walking through the party zone in South Korea’s capital.
Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district jammed with tens of thousands of partiers.
KELOLAND TV
Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets “for military and sabotage purposes” against its fleet on Monday, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.
Wall Street in holding pattern ahead of Fed rate decision
U.S. futures trading on Wall Street appeared to be in a holding pattern ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase in its attempt to curb inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were unchanged and the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1%.. The...
Russian generals reportedly discuss using nuclear weapons in Ukraine; Russia rejoins grain deal: Live updates
The on-again, off-again agreement under which Russia allowed grain to be shipped from Ukraine is on again effective Thursday. Live updates.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – live
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Comments / 0