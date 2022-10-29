ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday...
KELOLAND TV

Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian. The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead of its...
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — In Brazil’s capital on Monday, the silence was deafening. Nearly a full day after President Jair Bolsonaro lost his bid for reelection, the usually brash right-wing leader had neither conceded defeat nor challenged the results of the country’s closest political contest in more than three decades.
KELOLAND TV

Russia calls vote on unfounded Ukraine bio weapons claims

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that would establish a commission to investigate unfounded Russian claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biologcal” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’

VLADIMIR Putin's hands are "turning black" as leaked Kremlin docs show the Tyrant IS 'suffering from Parkinson's and cancer". The Russian tyrant's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his well-being is "sharply deteriorating". In emails now seen by The Sun Online, a Russian intelligence...
KELOLAND TV

Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India

MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were hunting Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
KELOLAND TV

Seoul’s Halloween victims primarily women, young people

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The narrow street in Seoul’s popular Itaewon neighborhood was already packed with people celebrating Halloween as high school student Eunseo Kim and her friend pushed themselves into the crowd. Lines of people waiting for their faces to be painted or to get into restaurants slowed the flow of revelers walking through the party zone in South Korea’s capital.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district jammed with tens of thousands of partiers.
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets “for military and sabotage purposes” against its fleet on Monday, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy