ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Manchester United Predicted XI v West Ham: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11N0NF_0irFpol200

This is the lineup we could see in Manchester United's Premier League Match against West Ham at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, Manchester United will play West Ham in the league at home. As usual, there is speculation on who manager Erik Ten Hag will choose to play the match.

The Red Devils are in good form at the moment. They are coming off the back of five wins in their last seven in all competitions, also drawing against Newcastle United and Chelsea in that time. The last loss was against Manchester City at the beginning of the month.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With this in mind, it seems likely that we won't see any big changes from the boss. One talking point will be whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo comes back in after his goal versus FC Sheriff in the Europa League but so far this season, Marcus Rashford has been preferred to him up front and he scored an impressive header in that game as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAYwB_0irFpol200

IMAGO / News Images

Harry Maguire could make his first Premier League start since the 4-0 demolition to Brentford earlier in the season after the injury to Raphael Varane .

Victor Lindelof would be the other option but Maguire does seem to be above him in the pecking order when fit and the fact that he played 45 minutes on Thursday could mean that he was being prepared to make a return for this game.

For the most part, things are expected to be very much the same from the last Premier League match against Chelsea. This is the lineup we could see:

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Antony Marcus Rashford.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star

Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
ESPN

Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links

Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
FOX Sports

Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona

Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Monday. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rival Lazio into fourth place, ahead of the capital derby next week.
BBC

David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy