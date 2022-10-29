Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
'Anyone can beat anyone': Rennie upbeat ahead of France challenge after downing Scotland
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said he was relieved after Australia’s nail-biting 16-15 win over Scotland, but insisted that they need to be better. Scotland were ahead on the scoreboard and playing with momentum mid-way through the second half, after flyhalf Blair Kinghorn scored 10-points in 11 minutes. But disaster...
BBC
Scotland 15-16 Australia: Blair Kinghorn unfairly haunted by ghost of Finn Russell
With 10 minutes left on the clock at Murrayfield on Saturday, Scotland held a two-point lead and, more importantly, they had momentum. Fly-half Blair Kinghorn, not long after bringing a mostly subdued crowd to its feet with his try, was testing the Wallabies. Not everything he was doing was coming off but he was asking different types of questions with the breadth of his distribution.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England 94-4 Greece highlights
England score 17 tries to seal a 94-4 win over Greece - their biggest ever victory at the Rugby League World Cup. MATCH REPORT: England crush Greece as Dom Young scores four tries. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Courtney Lawes: England captain ruled out of Argentina Test
Captain Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of England's match with Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday. Lawes is still experiencing symptoms after suffering a head injury in September and will not join up with the squad this week. However, Owen Farrell returns after a concussion sustained for Saracens against Exeter...
BBC
Emily Rudge: England captain says being paid to play at World Cup is welcome 'first step'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England captain Emily Rudge has said being paid to play at the...
Sporting News
Samoa destroy France, Junior Paulo brings the pain
Samoa have thumped France to continue their form turnaround at the Rugby League World Cup. The highly fancied side were easily beaten by England in their first match of the tournament but have now recorded big wins over Greece and France to have them second in their group. Taylan May...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Canada could match England up front - Katy Daley-Mclean
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 03:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Canada "could match" England's forwards dominance in next Saturday's World Cup semi-final, says former Red Roses captain Katy Daley-Mclean. England's pack...
BBC
Wasps: Offer to buy Premiership club accepted by administrators
Wasps' administrators say they have accepted an offer to buy the financially stricken Premiership club. The offer, from a consortium including members of Wasps Legends, is for only the men's rugby team and youth academy. The six-time English champions were suspended and relegated after entering administration on 17 October. Joint...
Ben Stokes backed to deliver for England ahead of make-or-break New Zealand clash
Paul Collingwood has backed Ben Stokes to rise to the big occasion once more as England pray the rain stays away in a make-or-break T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand.While Stokes has been useful with the ball and had a couple of highlight-reel moments in the field since his T20 return earlier this month, he is averaging just 10.25 with the bat in five matches.Stokes has registered just eight runs in two innings at the World Cup, a disappointing return given he has been elevated into the top four, and he remains without a half-century in 39 T20 internationals.Despite...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England 41-5 Australia - Marlie Packer hat-trick as Red Roses reach semi-finals
Rugby World Cup quarter-final: England v Australia. Tries: Hunter, M Packer 3, Ward, Cokayne, Matthews; Cons: Scarratt 2, Rowland. England reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals as they ground out victory against Australia in horrendously wet Auckland conditions. Captain Sarah Hunter scored the Red Roses' opener on the day the...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes backed to 'come to the fore' for England
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ben Stokes has been backed to "come to the fore" in England's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
BBC
Rangers move top of SWPL1 on goal difference as Glasgow City beat Celtic
Rangers and Glasgow City are now the only two SWPL1 sides with a 100% record after the latter scored late to beat Celtic 2-1. Rangers moved top on goal difference after beating Dundee United 5-0, with Colette Cavanagh scoring twice, and City are second after captain Hayley Lauder's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Celtic.
Comments / 0