Paul Collingwood has backed Ben Stokes to rise to the big occasion once more as England pray the rain stays away in a make-or-break T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand.While Stokes has been useful with the ball and had a couple of highlight-reel moments in the field since his T20 return earlier this month, he is averaging just 10.25 with the bat in five matches.Stokes has registered just eight runs in two innings at the World Cup, a disappointing return given he has been elevated into the top four, and he remains without a half-century in 39 T20 internationals.Despite...

9 HOURS AGO