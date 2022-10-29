3 killed in central Toledo shootings

Three people were killed and four others were wounded in two shootings in central Toledo late Friday night and early Saturday, Toledo police reported.

Gino Highsmith, 67, and Dennis Washington, 50, both died at ProMedica Toledo Hospital following a shooting just before midnight outside what appeared to be a nightclub in the 700 block of Junction Avenue.

About four hours later, Ronald Thomas, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near Elliott and Grand avenues.

Police statements indicated two other people were shot in each of the two incidents. Those victims were not identified, but police said their wounds were not considered life-threatening.

After performing autopsies Saturday, Thomas Blomquist, a deputy Lucas County coroner, ruled all three deaths as homicides caused by multiple gunshot wounds. The slayings bring to 52 the total number of homicides this year in Toledo, two shy of the year-to-date number from last year.

The shootings occurred just one night after a newly formed organization, The Coalition for a Peaceful Toledo, convened its first meeting of local activists, community leaders, church officials, and the general public to brainstorm and discuss possible strategies for curbing violence in the city, particularly involving guns.

Stephen Swisher, a senior pastor at Epworth United Methodist Church and a co-founder of the coalition, said more than 150 people turned in comment cards during that meeting with their thoughts about the violence that has surged in Toledo during the past couple of years.

Organizers intend to “digest” those suggestions and “start to implement things that cause change,” Mr. Swisher said.

“Inaction is unacceptable,” he said, asserting that “the violence of the inaction of institutions ... the lack of caring resulting in positive action” enables the physical violence to continue.

And people in Toledo are rightfully fearful based not only on the deaths and injuries that have occurred, Mr. Swisher said, but also on other close calls. He related the story of one woman who was cooking when she turned to do something just as bullets entered her kitchen from outside; her change of position potentially saved her life.

The coalition’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. in St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 1119 W. Bancroft St.

Police statements offered no details, if any were even known to investigators, about the shootings’ circumstances other than that Mr. Thomas was one of three people in a car in the 1800 block of Grand that was shot at.

Anyone with information about either shooting was asked to contact Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.