Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye charter school cancels football game, dance over threat

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ntZo_0irFnWB400

Administrators at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies have canceled two homecoming events following a threat.

The school announced on its Facebook page that it had been in contact with the Buckeye Police Department on Friday, Oct. 28, concerning the threat and decided to cancel Friday’s football game and Saturday’s homecoming dance “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We did not take this decision lightly, however, the safety of all involved is always a top priority. We understand this is incredibly disappointing but until we know for certain that this threat will not be carried out, we will not take chances with the safety of our staff, scholars and the visiting team,” school officials said.

“There is no indication at this time that the threat will carry over into the school environment as it was specific and isolated to the football game tonight. The dance being postponed is strictly a precautionary measure.”

Buckeye police said Friday afternoon that “because of the nature of this investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.”

School officials said in their initial statement Friday that the threat involved Friday’s home football game and that police “were able to quickly identify the perpetrator of this threat and will be following through with appropriate actions for this crime.

“The school will be seeking to prosecute this individual.”

