1 killed in semi crash on I-55 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police say
One person was killed in a west suburban crash on Interstate 55, police said.
Video shows high-speed crash at Arlington Heights intersection, man charged with DUI
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Northfield man is facing multiple charges after a high-speed crash in Arlington Heights Sunday morning. Police say around 7:33 a.m. a 2020 Nissan sideswiped a Toyota Camry before crashing into a rail grade crossing signal at the corner of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway.
Person Killed After SUV Slams Into Back of Semi-Trailer on Stevenson Near Lemont
One person has been killed in a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Lemont Road on the inbound Stevenson Expressway Tuesday. NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene on Tuesday, observing an SUV that had become wedged underneath the rear of a semi-trailer at the location.
4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car
CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
Man, 18, charged in armed carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last month in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Mose Ruiz, 18, is accused of flashing a gun and taking a vehicle and property from another 18-year-old on Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place, according to police.
Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police released a photo of a car involved in a hit and run crash in Niles.Officers said on Oct. 19, the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man on a bicycle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Dempster.The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town
CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
Chicago cop struck by stolen vehicle during traffic stop, person of interest being questioned
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a stolen vehicle in Gresham Monday afternoon. At about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police stopped a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of West 84th Street and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver of the stolen Hyundai...
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
Shooting during attempted robbery leaves man seriously wounded in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was shot multiple times while trying to fight off an attempted robber early Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The man was walking around 2:34 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 43rd Street when someone approached and tried to take his belongings, police said.
Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager
CHICAGO - A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras. Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022. The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, police say
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
14 people, including 3-year-old, shot Halloween night in Garfield Park drive-by shooting, police say
The number of victims is currently unknown.
Car flips over as driver speeds away from police
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting
At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
