Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car

CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 18, charged in armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last month in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Mose Ruiz, 18, is accused of flashing a gun and taking a vehicle and property from another 18-year-old on Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police released a photo of a car involved in a hit and run crash in Niles.Officers said on Oct. 19, the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man on a bicycle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Dempster.The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.
NILES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town

CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car flips over as driver speeds away from police

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
Highlands Today

Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting

At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
CHICAGO, IL

