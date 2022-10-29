ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Previewing Wednesday’s boys soccer NJSIAA Tournament games

The boys soccer NJSIAA Tournament is down to the public sectional semifinals and the non-public quarterfinals. NJ.com has you covered with an in-depth look at all of the next round games in each section. The previews can be found below.
NJ.com

UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Tuesday’s action

The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament has been amazing so far. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Tuesday’s semifinal action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com

Gloucester Christian defeats Calvary Academy in TSCAC Playoffs - Boys Soccer

Colby James scored the game-winning goal as Gloucester Christian defeated Calvary Academy 3-2 in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference playoffs, in Sewell. James’ goal came with 10 minutes remaining in the game to give Gloucester Christian (4-7-2) the win. The two teams traded goals in the first half, as...
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1), TBA. 12-Kent Place (9-11) at 5-St. John Vianney (16-6),...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt defeats Pemberton - Field Hockey

Aubrianna Csik scored the game’s lone goal as New Egypt defeated Pemberton 1-0, in New Egypt. Csik’s goal came in the second quarter as the rest of the game remained scoreless. New Egypt (5-7-1) has now won four of its last five after not registering a win in...
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Schwarzenbek’s heroics help Westfield advance in 2OT

Emma Schwarzenbek doesn’t play like a freshman. She’s improved with each passing day and her biggest performance yet has helped her team keep its season alive. The freshman scored to put the ninth-seeded Blue Devils on the board in the first quarter and buried the game-winner in double overtime to secure a 3-2 win against eighth-seeded Livingston in Livingston in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 4 tournament.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy