Read full article on original website
Related
Girls soccer: North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1
A pair of Sophia Sardiera assists powered number one-seeded West Morris into the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 girls soccer State Tournament final, as they defeated 13th-seeded West Essex 2-0 in Chester. Madison Lamb opened the scoring for West Morris (11-6-1) with a goal in the 19th minute.
Previewing Wednesday’s boys soccer NJSIAA Tournament games
The boys soccer NJSIAA Tournament is down to the public sectional semifinals and the non-public quarterfinals. NJ.com has you covered with an in-depth look at all of the next round games in each section. The previews can be found below.
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Tuesday’s action
The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament has been amazing so far. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Tuesday’s semifinal action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Non-Public B quarterfinals recap for Nov. 1
Alexis Kochan and Maggie Blum each recorded a goal and an assist to lead top-seeded DePaul, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over ninth-seeded Villa Walsh in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Wayne. Gabrielle Sanchez, Tommi Valente, Tami Adedeji, and...
Girls Soccer: Highland Park, Point Beach advance after Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal victories
Behind a Baileigh Johnson brace, fourth-seeded Point Pleasant Beach defeated eighth-seeded Roselle Park 4-1 in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament, in Point Pleasant Beach. Johnson’s first goal came in the 24th minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (12-6) a 1-0 lead that it’d eventually take into...
Gloucester Christian defeats Calvary Academy in TSCAC Playoffs - Boys Soccer
Colby James scored the game-winning goal as Gloucester Christian defeated Calvary Academy 3-2 in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference playoffs, in Sewell. James’ goal came with 10 minutes remaining in the game to give Gloucester Christian (4-7-2) the win. The two teams traded goals in the first half, as...
Semifinal round upsets, close calls, statement wins in 2022 girls soccer state playoffs
Teams booked their spot in championship games on Tuesday in thrilling fashion. The latest round of the NJSIAA girls soccer state tournament was full of eye-catching games as well as ones that came down to the wire. Those close contests stole the show, helped define the state tournament and set the tone for what has been a great postseason.
Tinoco scores four, leads Middletown South to Final - Girls soccer recap
Bea Tinoco scored four goals to lead third-seeded Middletown South past second-seeded Allentown 4-2 in the Central Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, in Allentown. Tinoco’s brilliant season continued with her heroic semifinal antics for Middletown South (13-4-1), as she pushed her goal tally to 20 on the...
Girls Volleyball: Morris Knolls sweeps Roxbury in North 1, Group 3 quarters
Behind matching 25-14 scores, third-seeded Morris Knolls topped No. 6-seed Roxbury in two sets on Tuesday, earning entry to the semifinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 girls volleyball Tournament. The victors will battle second-seed Paramus on Friday afternoon. Morris Knolls (14-12) has now earned four two-set...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1), TBA. 12-Kent Place (9-11) at 5-St. John Vianney (16-6),...
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Nov. 1
NOTE: This will be the last team stat leaders post until the end of the season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field Hockey: South Jersey, Non-Public first round recaps for Nov. 1
10th-seeded Paul VI came back from two goals down at halftime to defeat seventh-seeded Gloucester Catholic 3-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public tournament, in Gloucester City. Paul VI (5-10) waited until there was just 1:09 left in the third quarter to score its first goal, but...
New Egypt defeats Pemberton - Field Hockey
Aubrianna Csik scored the game’s lone goal as New Egypt defeated Pemberton 1-0, in New Egypt. Csik’s goal came in the second quarter as the rest of the game remained scoreless. New Egypt (5-7-1) has now won four of its last five after not registering a win in...
Field Hockey: Schwarzenbek’s heroics help Westfield advance in 2OT
Emma Schwarzenbek doesn’t play like a freshman. She’s improved with each passing day and her biggest performance yet has helped her team keep its season alive. The freshman scored to put the ninth-seeded Blue Devils on the board in the first quarter and buried the game-winner in double overtime to secure a 3-2 win against eighth-seeded Livingston in Livingston in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 4 tournament.
Brick Memorial gets late goal to set up all-Shore Conference sectional final
Ashlee Schlagenhaft had not scored a goal all season for the Brick Memorial girls soccer team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0