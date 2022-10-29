Read full article on original website
Inside the end of Bryan Harsin’s Auburn tenure
Bryan Harsin couldn’t have imagined spending his 46th birthday doing anything but getting his squad ready for a big game when he left his comfort zone of Boise State for Auburn. Instead of trying to find answers for a team mired in a four-game losing streak coming off Saturday’s...
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M
Auburn’s final SEC home game of the season will take place under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday the full slate of games for Nov. 12, with Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M receiving a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the Plains. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’ after being fired at Auburn
One day after being fired as Auburn’s head coach, Bryan Harsin expressed his disappointment over the decision handed down by university president Dr. Chris Roberts. Harsin released a lengthy statement Tuesday afternoon, which was posted on Twitter by former Auburn player and current ESPN college football analyst Cole Cubelic. In the statement, Harsin said he was “incredibly disappointed” that he will no longer be Auburn’s head coach. His tenure on the Plains lasted just more than 22 months and only 21 games, as his teams went a combined 9-12 overall. The Tigers were 3-5 this season prior to his firing, and the program was just 3-10 over the last calendar year, with only one of those wins against Power 5 competition (this season’s overtime win against Missouri).
Utah State AD John Hartwell, once connected to Auburn opening, resigns
John Hartwell has resigned as Utah State athletic director, per a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. The news comes hours after Auburn hired new AD John Cohen away from Mississippi State. “We had a great run at Utah State,” Hartwell reportedly told Thamel. “It’s time to make sure my...
Bruce Pearl: New AD John Cohen understands Auburn’s challenges, goals
The most popular figure on Auburn’s campus is excited about the future of the Tigers’ athletics department under new athletics director John Cohen. After previewing his team’s preseason exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl on Tuesday spoke effusively about the hire of Cohen, who was officially named Auburn’s new athletics director on Monday afternoon.
Brian Kelly, long respected by Nick Saban, has talent to win at LSU
Eyes rolled from Decatur to Dothan whenever Notre Dame entered the College Football Playoff discussion under Brian Kelly. Alabama fans witnessed the 42-14 beatdown the Tide gave the Irish in the BCS national championship game following the 2012 season, and a 30-3 blowout to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl six years later validated those doubts.
Former 4-star receiver Ze’Vian Capers plans to transfer from Auburn
A fifth Auburn player has decided to leave the team and transfer at the end of the season. Ze’Vian Capers, a former four-star wide receiver who is in his third year on the Plains, announced Tuesday morning that he plans to enter the transfer portal Dec. 5, when the fall transfer window opens. Capers is the first player to announce a decision to transfer in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s firing.
Bryan Harsin fired as Auburn coach after 21 games, losing record
Bryan Harsin stood defiantly on the stage inside the College Football Hall of Fame and delivered the words that will forever be intertwined with his tenure on the Plains. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded…. And it didn’t work. At the time, Harsin was referring to the February...
A look at Auburn’s retooled staff under interim coach Cadillac Williams
Auburn reconfigured its on-field coaching staff following the firing of Bryan Harsin and several staffers with Boise State ties on Monday. Along with tabbing Cadillac Williams as interim coach for the remainder of the season, Auburn shuffled the roles of six staffers to account for the firing offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell, who were among the six other staffers shown the door Monday.
Bryan Harsin’s $15 million Auburn buyout: What are the terms?
Auburn announced Monday it is parting ways with football coach Bryan Harsin after the Tigers lost to Arkansas 41-27 over the weekend. The loss drops Auburn below .500 for the first time since 2012. With the news of a potential AD hiring looming at Auburn, the next question is how...
What they’re saying nationally about Bryan Harsin’s firing at Auburn
The Bryan Harsin era on the Plains is over. Less than two years after he was hired to revitalize Auburn’s football program, Harsin was fired on an eventful Monday around the Tigers’ athletics complex. Harsin, as well as six staffers (five of whom had Boise State ties) were shown the door on the same day Auburn officially tabbed John Cohen as its new athletics director.
Top Auburn coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin
Auburn finally pulled the plug on the failed Bryan Harsin experiment on Monday. Auburn fired Harsin after he compiled a 9-12 record in less than two full seasons as the program’s head coach. Harsin never seemed to fit in at the Southeastern Conference school and was subject to a much-publicized inquiry into his treatment of players and coaches in February.
Auburn reportedly offered AD job to Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek before tabbing John Cohen
Before Auburn tabbed Mississippi State’s John Cohen as its next athletics director, the university reportedly made an offer to another sitting SEC athletics director for the position. According to Arkansas Business, Auburn attempted to lure Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek to the Plains with an offer worth $2 million...
Bryan Harsin’s Auburn buyout tops Nebraska’s Scott Frost for highest in nation this season
When it comes to buying out coaches, Auburn leads the nation this season. On Monday, Auburn parted ways with embattled coach Bryan Harsin, leaving the Tigers on the hook for more than $15 million. According to Ross Dellenger of SI.com, the buyout is the largest this season, overtaking the $15...
Auburn loses 2023 commit after firing Bryan Harsin
The fallout was swift from Auburn’s awaited dismissal of head football coach Bryan Harsin. Gernorris Wilson, a 2023 offensive lineman, decommitted on Monday afternoon. “Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000% back open,” Wilson tweeted. The Florida three-star...
Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin
As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
Lane Kiffin expresses ‘empathy’ for Bryan Harsin after firing from Auburn
Lane Kiffin has been in Bryan Harsin’s shoes before, so it should come as no surprise that the Ole Miss coach felt for the now-former Auburn coach after the program fired Harsin less than two years into his tenure Monday. Auburn fired Harsin after just 21 games, with the...
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
