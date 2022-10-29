Fintech bootcamp at Western New England University

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Fintech Bootcamp held Saturday morning at Western New England University, encouraging current students to come learn all about the world of “fintech” or Financial Technology.

The bootcamp, hosted by the College of Business, was held in partnership with The Mass. Fintech Hub. Mass. Fintech Hub is made up of a network of fintech and other financial leaders who empower fintech startups to achieve success.

Event organizers stressed the importance of students learning about these skills in finance and technology now, to be better equipped for the future. The bootcamp featured keynote speakers, and gave students the opportunity to seek out fintech-angles of various industries during hands-on activities.

Rob Sarnie, who teaches finance, fintech, and MIS on the undergrad and graduate levels, says fintech is everywhere.

“Every business has a little fintech in it. If they don’t know their finances and they don’t know their tech they’re dead,” Sarnie explained. “I don’t care if you have a landscaping company, there’s always some fintech element to that.”

Students participating Saturday expressed excitement to learn about potential career paths in Fintech.

“I think a lot of the jobs that will be created in the future are going to be either finance of technology, or a combination of the two, which I’m trying to get into,” said Aditya, a Junior at WNEU.

Dr. Wayne Durr, Professor of Finance at WNEU added, “It’s happening so fast, that we have to constantly set up a platform for students in high school and college to learn and stay abreast of what’s going on.”

According to a news release sent to 22News from Western New England University, the BootCamp was aimed at the rising talent in Greater Springfield and western Massachusetts. High school students and recent high school graduates were able to join the session providing an inspirational and educational opportunity to learn about fintech and the different paths available for a fintech career.

9:00 – 9:15: Continental Breakfast and Networking. A brief overview of MA Fintech Hub and the plan for the day

9:15 – 10:00: Opening Keynote:

Dr. Robert Johnson, WNE President

Mayor Reichelt, West Springfield

Dr. Wayne Durr , Professional Educator WNE College of Business & MA Fintech Hub Representative

10:10: Break

10:20: Entrepreneurial Mindset – Sky is the limit

11:10: Startup pitches and insights

12:00: Lunch

12:30: The Many Paths to a Fintech Career

1:00: What Does it Take to Start a Fintech Startup?

1:30: Activity: Respond to the Market with a Fintech Solution

2:00: Afternoon Break

2:15: Connecting Unique & Diverse Backgrounds to a Fintech Career

2:45: Closing Speaker- Wayne Durr, WNEU

2:55: Networking & Hand Out Certificates

