newsdakota.com
JRMC New Program Connects Provider with Community
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new program designed by the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) hopes to provide a direct line to its providers. JRMC U is a new, monthly open forum that Katie Ryan-Anderson hopes will open the door to better care in the community. The first of these will focus on Urology care on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
newsdakota.com
Buffalo Bridges Discusses Salvation Army Assistance
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone held their monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. Discussion surrounding Salvation Army Assistance was brought forth by Director Mandi Freije. Freije says $10,000 was approved for transient assistance and $4,500 for in-kind assistance. She says looking at their current budget,...
newsdakota.com
Grant Leslie Gleich
Grant Leslie Gleich, 53, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center due to multiple health complications. Grant was born April 21, 1969 in Richardton, ND, the son of Anton and Magdalena (Burger) Gleich. He married Judie Smith and they made their home in Jamestown for some time.
newsdakota.com
Janice Marie Haas
Janice Marie Haas, 81, Jamestown, ND, passed away peacefully Friday, October 28th at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She holds a very special place in heaven today. Janice was born on October 30, 1940, the daughter of William and Magdalena Moser of Medina, ND. She was the youngest of ten children. She grew up by Medina, ND, with her family, who experienced the loss of three children at a young age.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Lecture Series; Cannabis 101 Nov. 17
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents: Gail Pederson, “Cannabis: Hemp, Marijuana and More,” Thursday, November 17th at 7 PM in the Barnes County Museum. (315 Central Ave N. Valley City, ND) The use of cannabis for fiber, oil,...
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Awards LEC Generator Bid
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission approved a bid for a new Law Enforcement Center (LEC) generator Tuesday, Nov. 1. J. Daniel Schwartz with Nexus Planning & Consulting informed the commission that they viewed two acceptable bids Monday. The cost of the bid came in at $264,660....
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Theatre Presents “Big Fish”
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown Theatre Department presents their production of the musical “Big Fish” Nov. 3, 4, and 5. Mike McIntyre is the director of the theatre department. Based on a book by John August, the musical follows the film adaptation done by...
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Discusses ARPA Funding for Shop, Snow Blower
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was discussed during the Stutsman County Commission and Park Board meeting Tuesday. Road Superintendent Jim Wentland asked the commission if he was okay to move forward with refacing the main shop using ARPA funds. $33,160 was tentatively approved for...
newsdakota.com
Rodney A. Kapaun
Rodney A. Kapaun, 89, Fingal ND passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his farm in rural Fingal. Rodney Arlyn Kapaun was born on August 5, 1933 at the family farm in rural Fingal, ND to Adolph (AJ) and Agnes (Utke) Kapaun. Rodney attended Clifton Township grade school and Fingal Public School where he graduated in 1951.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Extension Agent Receives National Recognition
MADISON, WI (NDSU Extension) – Six North Dakota State University Extension personnel were honored for their work during the recent National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference in Madison, Wisconsin. The awards and the recipients were:. Achievement of Service (recognizes recipients for providing 4-H programming for more...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Town & Country Club Golf Course To Close
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Town and Country Club grounds Superintendent Lance A. Peterson announced that the Valley City Town and Country Club will be closing their golf course for the season at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peterson said the snow fence will be...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota “fall golf ingenuity.” With leaves falling and folks golfing, one golfer went to his cart, returned with a leaf blower and promptly cleared the green; what a country. At the Main Street Summit last week Governor Burgum noted North Dakota...
kfgo.com
The Fargo Police Department to Host Downtown Substation Opening
FARGO, N.D. – In celebration of the Grand Opening of its Downtown Substation located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. FPD officers will be set up outside the Substation but will transition inside in the event of inclement weather.
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
kvrr.com
Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
newsdakota.com
Sgt. Tom Herzig Retires After 30 Years of Service
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After 30 years of service to the state of North Dakota and North Dakota Highway Patrol, Sgt. Tom Herzig has called it a career. During a retirement ceremony Tuesday at the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, dozens showed their support. Herzig got his start as a civilian in 1992 working at the scale in Minot. He attended academy in 1997 and has served through the state Highway Patrol for the last 26 years.
froggyweb.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
