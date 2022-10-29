ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries

A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Teen Injured in Ray County Crash Early Sunday

A Lawson teen suffered injuries in a Ray County crash early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:30 Sunday morning on Route D, at Blue Jay Trail Circle, as a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Lawson female headed westbound. Troopers say the teen went...
RAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46

A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Plattsburg PD investigates shooting

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Plattsburg PD say an investigating is ongoing regarding a shooting that occurred Monday night. A release from the department indicates the incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Walnut. A female victim was allegedly shot and transported to a Kansas City hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
PLATTSBURG, MO
kttn.com

Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon

A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
MEMPHIS, MO
kttn.com

SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169

A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
WORTH COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Halloween

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 69 calls for service Monday, including providing assistance with traffic for BOOFEST in downtown Chillicothe. 7:54 AM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street & Mohawk Road for a two-vehicle accident. Both drivers were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further medical attention.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Chillicothe driver seriously injured in accident outside of Cameron

DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Harrison County Woman Charged in Theft of Vehicle Near Ridgeway

HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Bethany resident has been arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. According to a statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday from a location near 240th Street and U.S. Highway 69 near Ridgeway. Officers were able to locate the vehicle crashed a short time later, approximately one mile from where it was taken. Officers say information inside the vehicle led them to 36-year old Devin Lacy. Lacy, who is identified as being homeless was located in a garage in rural Ridgeway where she was taken into custody.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges

A Richmond woman is facing felony level drug charges after being arrested Monday afternoon in Carroll County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Richmond resident Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 P.M. Monday for felony possession of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and prescription pills. Carroll was booked...
RICHMOND, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy