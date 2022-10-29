Game day preview: Toledo football at Eastern Michigan

Last year, Eastern Michigan ventured down Route 23 and won in the Glass Bowl for the first time since 1999.

Toledo's players haven't forgotten.

“That’s always lingering in our mind," edge rusher Jamal Hines said. "They came into our house last year and beat us. It left us with a bitter taste in our mouths. We for sure have to go up there and get some payback on their home field.”

The series between UT and Eastern Michigan has been lopsided, with the Rockets holding a 36-13 advantage. The recent history, however, has been dead even — 2-2 in the past four meetings.

In Ypsilanti, Toledo is 16-8.

“This one is personal, for sure," UT offensive lineman Vinny Sciury said. "We definitely want to get them back for that loss last year. That one stung a little bit. We're going to go up there and put our best foot forward on Saturday.”

Here’s what to know about the matchup.

BASICS

■ Who: Toledo (5-3, 3-1) at Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2)

■ When: Noon Saturday

■ Where: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, Mich.

■ Spread: Toledo by 7

■ TV: ESPNU

■ Radio: 1370 AM; 1230 AM

PLAYERS TO WATCH

■ Toledo: Adam Beale. The junior punt returner ranks 16th nationally, averaging more than 10 yards per return. Last week, he had two 20-plus-yard returns that led directly to 10 points.

■ Eastern Michigan: Hassan Beydoun. The senior wide receiver is a name that rings familiar for UT after he torched the Rockets a year ago for 12 receptions, 197 yards, and two touchdowns. Beydoun has 29 receptions for 297 yards and three TDs this season, and he's coming off a 10-catch performance last week against Ball State.

STATS TO KNOW

■ Seventh: Eastern Michigan defensive end Jose Ramirez has seven sacks this season, ranking fourth nationally. Rockets rank 17th nationally in pass plays of 40 or more yards (seven). He had two sacks and a forced fumble against the Rockets last season.

■ 119th: Toledo ranks 119th in kick returns, averaging barely 15 yards per return. The Rockets' kick return efficiency number is in the negative, according to Football Outsiders.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Toledo offensive line vs. Jose Ramirez: This matchup will be decidedly more difficult for the Rockets if quarterback Dequan Finn is out on Saturday. Ramirez is a high-end draft prospect and can get into the backfield as well as any defensive end in the country. If he's effective at getting UT off schedule, Eastern Michigan's chances of winning will increase.

PREDICTION

If Dequan Finn is healthy enough to play, I think Toledo will eke out a win. If not, the Rockets are heading toward a loss, and one that could significantly alter the season. It's not to say Tucker Gleason can't fill in adequately — he can. I just think it's a tall task, especially on the road against a competent opponent. Toledo will play hard and be prepared to win. In the end, a healthier — and hungry — Eastern team prevails. Eastern Michigan 33, Toledo 23.

