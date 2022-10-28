Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
Bolt for the Heart to raise funds for AEDs for IMPD
Bolt for the Heart’s goal is to save as many lives as possible by placing automatic external defibrillators in law enforcement members’ patrol cars. Pierre Twer, president of Bolt for the Heart, said funds raised from the annual Thanksgiving Day run has helped complete the goal of equipping all Indiana State Police and Hamilton County law enforcement departments with AEDs. The focus now is on placing AEDs, used to restart a person’s heart in case of sudden cardiac arrest, in all Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. vehicles.
Current Publishing
Islamic Life Center celebrates groundbreaking in Carmel
The Al Salam Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 29 to celebrate the beginning of construction of the Islamic Life Center, which is set to be complete by the fall of 2024. The mosque will be built on 15 acres at 14120 Shelborne Rd. in northwest Carmel. It will provide more space for the foundation – which currently meets in northwest Indianapolis – to host religious, educational and cultural activities.
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — November 1, 2022
Early voting sites in Carmel – Early voting is under way at several sites in Hamilton County. In Carmel, voters can cast an early ballot from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at Mercy Road Church, 2381 Pointe Pkwy. and the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. Learn more at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1399/Vote-Early—In-Person.
Current Publishing
Helping paws: Guide dog organization in need of puppy raisers
Each year, Leader Dogs for the Blind, a nonprofit based in Rochester Hills, Mich., matches about 200 blind or visually impaired individuals with a guide dog free of charge, according to Rachelle Kniffen, director of communications and marketing at Leader Dogs. Leader Dogs was established in 1939 by members of...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Engledow honored posthumously by Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home
Elaine Engledow, right, accepts the Indiana Children’s Champion Posthumous Lifetime Leadership Award on behalf of her late husband, Jim Engledow, during the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Breakfast With Champions event. Kevin Smith, left, IUMCH Foundation board member, and Mo Thomas, IUMCH Foundation board president, presented the honor at the Oct. 15 Breakfast of Champions celebration. Engledow, a longtime Carmel resident and community leader who died in August, was among eight honorees who were recognized as Indiana’s most dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in crisis and for helping the children’s home live up to its values of love, family and education. (Photo courtesy of Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home)
Current Publishing
Indiana Wind Symphony to feature guest conductors
Indiana Wind Symphony music director and founder Charles Conrad is using the rest of the 2022-23 season and the following season to find his replacement. Conrad, 68, said he is retiring at the end of the 2023-24 season, his 25th with IWS. He will turn 70 shortly before that season ends.
Current Publishing
Spotlight on Art to benefit 3 children’s nonprofits
Several years ago, Esther Lakes attended an art event with an artist friend in Atlanta. Lakes found it to be different from any event she has attended in Hamilton County. Since then, she has wanted to create something similar to raise funds for organizations that assist children. After Lakes and...
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Express partners with Toys for Tots
Nickel Plate Express and Toys for Tots are partnering to collect toys for families in need this holiday season. Nickel Plate Express is offering free caboose rides Nov. 5 to each passenger who brings a donation. The caboose rides will board from the newly renovated Hobbs Station inside Forest Park from noon to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, with no tickets being sold for the event.
Current Publishing
Feedback sought in Citizens proposed rate case
Citizens Gas of Westfield customers will have the opportunity to offer feedback in a proposed rate increase case being sought by the utility company. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), which is the state agency representing consumer interests before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, is reviewing the utility’s request and is scheduled to file testimony on Dec. 2. The OUCC is seeking written comments from customers through Nov. 25 and can be submitted by visiting in.gov/oucc/contact-us/.
Current Publishing
Noblesville to host Home for the Holidays Tour
Santa Claus will make an appearance during the annual Home for the Holidays Tour in Noblesville during the first weekend of December. The tour will feature six routes with the downtown portion being the traditional parade route, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “The Home for the Holidays Tour will be...
Current Publishing
Violinist will appear as Carmel Symphony Orchestra soloist
Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes was immediately impressed when she saw violinist Alexis Kenney perform for the first time a few years ago. “The minute I heard him play, he was on my list to work with as a guest artist,” Hymes said. “At the CSO, we were able to contract him soon after.”
Comments / 0