ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Are we creating a new Lost Generation? | Vince Bzdek

By Vince Bzdek
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJMnW_0irFUZiM00

Gertrude Stein once told fellow writer Ernest Hemingway, “You all are a lost generation.”

She was talking about American ex-pats like Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, T.S. Eliot, e.e. cummings and a host of other aimless, disillusioned young adults drifting through Paris who had lived through the horrors of World War I.

The war stripped them of their foundational years, the ones where you become who you are meant to become, when you make your fastest friends and find your identity.

Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises” and T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land” capture the loss of tradition and direction of those years in a way that makes you feel like that generation never fully returned from battle. Their lostness became their identity.

And now we have a new Lost Generation.

Their Great War is the pandemic.

And if the report card on our nation’s students that came out last week is any indication, it’s going to take a long time for this new generation to recover, if they ever do. They might carry the scars of the pandemic with them forever, so that it becomes their defining feature just like that war was 100 years ago. Coincidentally, that Lost Generation of the Twenties was also affected heavily by the Spanish flu pandemic that infected 500 million people, nearly a third of the global population, and killed as many as 100 million.

COVID-19 has caused historic learning setbacks and mental health troubles for this generation, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial gulfs, according to results of The National Assessment of Educational Progress, considered the nation’s report card, which were released last week.

Math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to their lowest levels in 30 years. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, AP reported.

In 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, 44.5% of Colorado students met or exceeded expectations in English, and 32.7% reached that level in math.

Last year, the statewide average declined to 43% for English and plunged more steeply to 27.4% for math.

America’s classrooms have gone through something like a war since 2020, with on-and-off-and-on-again in-person learning, Zoom teaching, mandated quarantines and a retreat to the University of the Basement. Add to that a severe teacher shortage and the politicization of what those teachers are teaching, and education looks like a scarred and blown-out battleground.

What if these kids continue to have depressed high school graduation rates and depressed college-going rates? A rising tide of "deaths of despair" among the young — deaths caused by suicide and addiction and alcohol — has accompanied the loss of social cohesion in recent years.

How can we help the newly lost find their way again?

The federal government tried to help by investing $123 billion in American schools, but a recent Washington Post analysis found that only 15% of those rescue funds have been spent.

There is no precedent for kids to learn twice as fast to get them back to where they were three years ago. Catching up will take years, not months.

Do we Americans have enough patience, enough dedication to our kids, enough pride in our schools, and enough sheer energy to fix this?

I don’t see the collective will right now. We’re too focused on our private problems to take on a huge public challenge like this.

As the old African proverb put it, it takes a village to raise a child, and the American village is a disorganized, loggerheaded mess right now.

It takes a village means the entire community must nurture and interact with its children for those children to grow in a safe and healthy environment. It means we need to focus on belonging and engagement and inject our families more into schools as a resource, not as protesters and detractors.

That was the neighborhood I grew up in. The neighborhood and parish were one and the same, and the school was right next to the church. It was a neighborhood in which the priests and men of our parish were extra fathers; the nuns and women extra mothers; and the houses of our neighborhood were like family forts, which we kids would wander in and out of and never feel unsafe or forgotten.

We children used to roam our neighborhood streets from dawn to dusk sometimes before returning home for dinner, but we never had a lost day in our lives.

Our Catholic church was the beat of the village's heart back in those days. Being Catholic in the 1960s meant a strong emphasis on neighborhood solidarity and family. Back then it meant putting obedience above autonomy, the community above the individual. That social cohesion, that sense of belonging to one another, I'd argue, is what's most missing in our Twitter-stoked age. The new digital commons of the internet is turning out to be a poor substitute for a true person-to-person spirit of community.

For many years, churches were the primary American engines of community. Now that participation in religion is receding in our country, how do we replicate those precious village days for our new lost generation? Can our schools perhaps become the cathedrals of our new villages? Can we invent a new kind of community spirit that brings us together better with our neighbors across all races and creeds?

I hope Jake Barnes’ regret-filled last line in that lost-generation bible, “The Sun Also Rises,” isn’t the answer this time. His thwarted love interest says what a "damned good time" they might have had together if the troubled times they lived in had been different. And he answers simply, devastatingly:

“Isn’t it pretty to think so?“

Comments / 0

Related
suggest.com

Oprah’s Latest Book Club Entry Reinterprets A Classic 19th-Century Novel For A Modern Audience

Oprah Winfrey’s book club is reading a new book that reinterprets a familiar classic, David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. However, while the famous novel by Dickens was set in England during the Victorian era, the new book is set in modern-day America. The new novel, Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingslover, provides readers with a modern take on the classic.
maloriesadventures.com

The History of Halloween and Its Now-Modern Twist

If you ask around, the history of Halloween has many origin stories with many different religions and festivals claiming to be the true origin of today’s popular holiday. However, most historians now believe that Halloween as we know it dates back over 2,000 years to the ancient Celts and their festival of Samhain (sow-in). While today’s variation of the holiday is extremely different from the druidic celebrations of the ancient Celts, you can still see similarities in themes between the two events, and there’s a pretty clear line connecting these festivities together throughout the past centuries.
The Guardian

Descendant review – powerful Netflix documentary on the legacy of slavery

Descendent, Margaret Brown’s documentary about the search for America’s last known slave ship, begins with a distant figure kayaking through a sun-dappled swamp. Green leaves blanket the water’s surface and the rower’s strokes are slow and meditative. Nothing to see here, just a man – a Black man, we gather, as he glides closer – in nature, accompanied by the buzz of insects and the lone egret that is keeping watch. It’s a strikingly bucolic beginning for a work about so devastating a subject. We’re in for something different here, is the film’s opening gambit. It’s an unspoken promise that Descendent lives up to.
MOBILE, AL
TheConversationAU

Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology

Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Beware of real and fake dangers, and have a Happy Halloween

Halloween is scary. It is a long-held tradition intended to evoke manufactured fear. We want little fake ghosts and goblins, pretend presidents of the present and past, personified pumpkins, witches and monsters of all kinds walking the sidewalks with parents or guardians. They ring the doorbell and demand a treat to avoid getting tricked.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and the History of the Traditional Nursery Rhyme “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep”

When you’re a little kid singing in nursery school, there is one question that is more important than any other: Have YOU any wool? The idea, of course, comes from the traditional nursery rhyme, “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep,” which is one of the most beloved and fun kids’ songs to sing of the past century. Here, we will dive into the meaning, origin, and lyrics of the subversive, even at times-controversial tune.
The Independent

These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IGN

Memories of My Father - Official US Trailer

Based on the eponymous book Oblivion. A Memoir, this film is about a good man, Héctor Abad Gómez, a prominent doctor, and human rights activist in the polarized and violent Medellín of the 70s. The story tells of the life of the doctor, a father who is concerned about both his children and children from less favored classes. The setting is the house, where you breathe an air of vitality and creativity characteristic of education based on tolerance and love. Nothing suggests that terrible cancer will end the life of one of his daughters. Sadness and rage at the loss of an exceptional being will lead Hector to give himself, with all his soul, to the cause of opening his eyes to an intolerant society that not only does not listen to him but will persecute him to silence him. This is an intimate story that we see from the eyes of a father’s only son, Héctor Abad Faciolince, one of the most outstanding writers in contemporary Colombia.
Rolling Stone

‘Descendant’ and ‘All That Breathes’ Find Hope in Two Different Hells

One of the finest moments in Margaret Brown’s Descendant, which is now streaming on Netflix, arrives by way of a drone shot that unexpectedly alerts us to where we really are. The shot begins at ground level, on a quiet street in Mobile, Alabama, and expands upward and outward to a perch high above the treeline. The view is ominous. Smoke stacks and a highway dominate this newly unfamiliar place that we thought we’d begun to know. Surroundings that the movie had somehow obscured to this point suddenly become very visible — menacingly so. The air looks hazy with something that is undeniably not air. The stink of pollution saturates the image.
MOBILE, AL
Smithonian

The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel

If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
The Atlantic

A World Where Death Isn’t the End

Perhaps the most painful moment following the death of a loved one is the split second after you reflexively pick up your phone to give them a call, or the instant after you tuck away an anecdote to share the next time you see them. These are the moments when the finality of death—previously ephemeral, almost unbelievable—finally registers.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy