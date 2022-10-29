Are we creating a new Lost Generation? | Vince Bzdek

Gertrude Stein once told fellow writer Ernest Hemingway, “You all are a lost generation.”

She was talking about American ex-pats like Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, T.S. Eliot, e.e. cummings and a host of other aimless, disillusioned young adults drifting through Paris who had lived through the horrors of World War I.

The war stripped them of their foundational years, the ones where you become who you are meant to become, when you make your fastest friends and find your identity.

Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises” and T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land” capture the loss of tradition and direction of those years in a way that makes you feel like that generation never fully returned from battle. Their lostness became their identity.

And now we have a new Lost Generation.

Their Great War is the pandemic.

And if the report card on our nation’s students that came out last week is any indication, it’s going to take a long time for this new generation to recover, if they ever do. They might carry the scars of the pandemic with them forever, so that it becomes their defining feature just like that war was 100 years ago. Coincidentally, that Lost Generation of the Twenties was also affected heavily by the Spanish flu pandemic that infected 500 million people, nearly a third of the global population, and killed as many as 100 million.

COVID-19 has caused historic learning setbacks and mental health troubles for this generation, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial gulfs, according to results of The National Assessment of Educational Progress, considered the nation’s report card, which were released last week.

Math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to their lowest levels in 30 years. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, AP reported.

In 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, 44.5% of Colorado students met or exceeded expectations in English, and 32.7% reached that level in math.

Last year, the statewide average declined to 43% for English and plunged more steeply to 27.4% for math.

America’s classrooms have gone through something like a war since 2020, with on-and-off-and-on-again in-person learning, Zoom teaching, mandated quarantines and a retreat to the University of the Basement. Add to that a severe teacher shortage and the politicization of what those teachers are teaching, and education looks like a scarred and blown-out battleground.

What if these kids continue to have depressed high school graduation rates and depressed college-going rates? A rising tide of "deaths of despair" among the young — deaths caused by suicide and addiction and alcohol — has accompanied the loss of social cohesion in recent years.

How can we help the newly lost find their way again?

The federal government tried to help by investing $123 billion in American schools, but a recent Washington Post analysis found that only 15% of those rescue funds have been spent.

There is no precedent for kids to learn twice as fast to get them back to where they were three years ago. Catching up will take years, not months.

Do we Americans have enough patience, enough dedication to our kids, enough pride in our schools, and enough sheer energy to fix this?

I don’t see the collective will right now. We’re too focused on our private problems to take on a huge public challenge like this.

As the old African proverb put it, it takes a village to raise a child, and the American village is a disorganized, loggerheaded mess right now.

It takes a village means the entire community must nurture and interact with its children for those children to grow in a safe and healthy environment. It means we need to focus on belonging and engagement and inject our families more into schools as a resource, not as protesters and detractors.

That was the neighborhood I grew up in. The neighborhood and parish were one and the same, and the school was right next to the church. It was a neighborhood in which the priests and men of our parish were extra fathers; the nuns and women extra mothers; and the houses of our neighborhood were like family forts, which we kids would wander in and out of and never feel unsafe or forgotten.

We children used to roam our neighborhood streets from dawn to dusk sometimes before returning home for dinner, but we never had a lost day in our lives.

Our Catholic church was the beat of the village's heart back in those days. Being Catholic in the 1960s meant a strong emphasis on neighborhood solidarity and family. Back then it meant putting obedience above autonomy, the community above the individual. That social cohesion, that sense of belonging to one another, I'd argue, is what's most missing in our Twitter-stoked age. The new digital commons of the internet is turning out to be a poor substitute for a true person-to-person spirit of community.

For many years, churches were the primary American engines of community. Now that participation in religion is receding in our country, how do we replicate those precious village days for our new lost generation? Can our schools perhaps become the cathedrals of our new villages? Can we invent a new kind of community spirit that brings us together better with our neighbors across all races and creeds?

I hope Jake Barnes’ regret-filled last line in that lost-generation bible, “The Sun Also Rises,” isn’t the answer this time. His thwarted love interest says what a "damned good time" they might have had together if the troubled times they lived in had been different. And he answers simply, devastatingly:

“Isn’t it pretty to think so?“