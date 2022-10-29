ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

At Home: Table décor tips to bring on the falderol this fall

By Marni Jameson
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09p1c7_0irFRCcg00
When setting your holiday table, balance patterns and solids, says Sur La Table’s Natalie Rodgers. For example, if you have patterned dinnerware, pair it with solid-colored napkins. Courtesy Sur La Table

As thankful as I am, as we all are, to be able to gather once again with friends and family this fall, and to not have to eat Thanksgiving dinner outside while sitting 6 feet apart wearing masks and passing the hand sanitizer, my fall dining table doesn’t reflect that sentiment.

In fact, it falls flat.

Maybe it’s because I sat two fall seasons out, but my inspiration well is as dry as the leaf pile.

So, in a quest for ideas to spice up my fall table, I turned to Sur La Table (www.surlatable.com), the entertaining and tableware retailer that has been encouraging customers to cook well and entertain often since it opened its first store 50 years ago.

“I need a fall-iday refresher,” I said, when I got Natalie Rodgers, Sur La Table’s senior director of merchandising for the entertaining division, on the phone.

“In normal times,” she said, “the second half of the year is when hosts start to elevate their dining tables and make the everyday more formal.

But this year, people are more excited than ever to gather and are ready to pull out all the stops.”

“This presumes I have stops to pull,” I said.

“That doesn’t mean you have to go out and buy anything new,” Rodgers said. “You can use what you have and what is in your backyard, as well as look at what’s in store.”

All that sounds grand. However, before you start running around like a turkey with your, err, uhh, before you get too carried away, heed this: It’s really easy to make a fall table look like a pumpkin-pilgrim mashup. Turkey-themed plates next to pumpkin-print napkins wedged into napkin rings crafted to look like pilgrim hats all spread on a tablecloth dusted with fall leaves can look like yesterday’s giblet stuffing.

So, to help you (and me) proceed tastefully, I asked Rodgers to talk us through how to set a beautiful fall-iday table from scratch, including what not to do. Here’s our checklist for a fall-tastic table:

• Balance the blend. Mixing patterns and textures is what makes a seasonal table come to life, but it’s also where hosts get in trouble, Rodgers said. “Not everything should have a pattern. If you are using heavily patterned linens, balance them with plain, simple dinnerware. Conversely, if you have patterned dishes, use simpler linens in solids, checks or plaids.” It’s all about balance.

• Start with your linens. Though it’s tempting to nab those table linens featuring pumpkins and fall leaves, choosing tablecloths, runners and cloth napkins in fall colors (brown, gold, rust, plum, olive) will give you more flexibility. These linens can be solids or plaids. If you have light-colored dinnerware, using darker linens can set dishes off nicely. Choose color combinations that work with the rest of your home’s décor.

• Formal or casual? A tablecloth will create a more formal look and is a great way to dress up a rustic table. However, for a less formal feel, a table runner alone in a fall color can be enough. Try making your own fall runner out of burlap, which adds interest and texture. You can also layer a runner in a contrasting color over a tablecloth to add drama.

• Charge it. Placing a charger under a dinner plate instantly says, “special occasion,” Rodgers said. Round chargers made of woven abaca, seagrass or rattan work especially well on fall tables.

• Put a ring on it. Seasonal napkin rings are another opportunity to elevate an everyday table for a holiday. Again, napkin rings don’t have to be adorned with faux fall leaves or stenciled turkeys, but rather can reflect the essence of fall through color.

• Add the settings. Five-piece flatware settings, that is, not just a knife, fork and spoon, but a salad fork and soup spoon as well, are another hallmark of a well-dressed table. Put away the everyday tumblers and pull out the stemware for wine and water.

• Look to nature. “Leverage what’s readily available, natural and in season,” Rodgers said. “I love the idea of incorporating seasonal produce from the grocery store, like pomegranates, gourds or fresh pears ,into table décor. I also like looking in the yard for branches to lay across the table.” (Wash them first.)

• All eyes center stage. Although your centerpiece is the focal point, it doesn’t have to be complicated. The most successful centerpieces keep to a tight color palette or even to a single color. Try making a simple fall floral arrangement out of yellow or orange chrysanthemums or marigolds. (Remove leaves to get rid of their smell.) If the table is long, place two or three simple floral arrangements down the center. A cornucopia overflowing with squash, figs, artichokes, acorns and greenery is a traditional favorite. Whatever you create, keep arrangements low so guests can see over them when seated.

• Save room for the food. If you’re serving a buffet, centerpieces can be more elaborate. However, if you plan to put food on the table Norman Rockwell style, they may be in the way.

• Last, layer in candles. Whether tapers, pillars or votives, candles add magic and ambiance to any table. Nestle them into your tablescape where you can, but be sure they’re unscented so they don’t compete with the food.

Most important: Be grateful.

Marni Jameson has written six home and lifestyle books, including “What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want” and “Downsizing the Blended Home – When Two Households Become One.” Reach her at marnijameson.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto

Signs of autumn are most apparent in colder climates, where fall foliage sets the landscape ablaze. But regardless of your location, chances are there’s one familiar seasonal sight each year: potted chrysanthemums perched on porches, hanging in baskets, temporarily planted into borders.And soon, they get kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns.Curious and frankly disturbed about the ritual carnage, I asked a few of my Long Island, New York, neighbors why they discard their mums. The universal response? They believed them to be annuals.Garden chrysanthemums are actually perennials, hardy in horticultural zones 5-9. That means they can survive winter in...
FLORIDA STATE
SignalsAZ

Gorgeous Houseplants That Love the Dark

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell all about gorgeous houseplants that love the dark. Learn which large plants and which small plants are great in dark rooms, which plants are great in low light, dark bathrooms, dark corners, and more!. Adding plants...
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden

I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
intheknow.com

This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
SPY

The 50+ Best Gifts Under $50 Will Put A Smile On Your Loved Ones’ Faces This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Finding a great gift for someone you love or care for, especially when trying to stay under a certain budget during the holiday season can be tough. This is where having a list of the best gifts under $50 comes in handy. Here at SPY, we find that a $50 gift is a sweet spot. It’s not too much to break the bank, but it’s not so little that it feels cheap. We believe that $50 is a great middle ground...
StyleCaster

TikTok Went Crazy Over This Dark Circle Treatment—& Even Reviewers Say It Fakes a ‘Great Night’s Sleep’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. One of my favorite ways of discovering effective beauty products is easily through TikTok—countless finds have been vetted by creators on the platform (including Hailey Bieber herself) from “weird foundations” to $5 mascaras that have sold out at multiple retailers. Plenty of beauty brands have been featured on the app more than once, including Versed Skincare’s affordable offerings; the brand carries a ton of popular targeted treatments that effectively conquer concerns. The Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Gel consistently graces the TikTok...
SPY

Calling All Plant Moms: Save 20% on Indoor Plants With This Exclusive Discount Code All Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Plants make people happy — it’s plain and simple. Whether you’ve got a small bonsai on your desk or your living room is covered head to toe in plants of different shapes and sizes, there’s a solid chance that whatever greenery you keep in your home is sure to put a smile on your face every now and again. But, you know what makes folks even happier than plants? Plants on sale. Right now, SPY readers are in for a big treat....
housebeautiful.com

3 brilliant ways to reuse pumpkin seeds in the garden this Halloween

A gardening expert has shared three nifty ways in which you can reuse pumpkin seeds in your garden this Halloween, making sure that no part of pumpkin carving goes to waste. Here's how to embrace the 'grow your own' trend, speed up the process of your compost bin, and feed the birds – all with your leftover pumpkin seeds...
InsideHook

That Cookware You’ve Been Dreaming of Is on Sale at Sur La Table

Sur La Table has once again opened its Semi-Annual Cookware Sale where you can nab discounts up to 60% off on all types of pots, pans, skillets and whatever else they’ve decided to mark down. It’s not just their in-house brand, either (though the deals there are certifiably ridiculous) — this sale features big brands like All-Clad, Staub and Viking.
mailplus.co.uk

Give that slug a hug! We must learn to love them, says RHS

THEY have long wreaked havoc in vegetable patches. But now experts have suggested gardeners should embrace slugs and snails instead of trying to kill them off. This would ‘take the stress out’ of looking after plants and restore ecosystems, the Royal Horticultural Society advisers said. But they accept that many RHS members may find the message that slugs are no longer ‘pests’ hard to accept.
New York Post

Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more

Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy