Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
‘Horrorscope’: ‘Pennyworth’s Harriet Slater Latest To Join Horror Pic From Screen Gems, Alloy Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) has signed on for a role in the horror feature Horrorscope, which Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen are directing for Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment, in their feature debut. The actress joins an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson and Olwen Fouéré. Based on Alloy’s same-name novel written by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read and then begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal, or can they change what’s written in...
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Movie Musical Sets NBC Premiere Date
Here’s Dolly! NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” will air on the network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Dec. 1. The revered artist and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee stars as herself in the modern-day movie musical about the making of a live TV special.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Game of Thrones actor is a direct descendant of famous classic writer Charles Dickens
For fans of Games of Thrones, the character known as Viserys Targaryen was a king. In real life, Viserys was played by British actor Harry Lloyd. According to Game of Thrones trivia, Lloyd only had five appearances on Game of Thrones and was the "shortest-running starring cast member of the show". He was in one of the show's most iconic death scenes.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Angela Lansbury’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Children Anthony, Deirdre & David
Angela Lansbury was a British-American actress known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the hit CBS series Murder, She Wrote. She starred in the show from 1984 to 1996. She was also the mother to three kids, including one stepson. The icon was married to actor Peter Shaw until...
The Calling: Peacock Drops Trailer for David E. Kelley Drama
Peacock has an impressive roster of content on the horizon for the final months of the year. The streaming service on Thursday unveiled the official trailer for The Calling, premiering November 10, with all episodes dropping on day one. The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose...
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer
Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
The Conners Books William H. Macy for Season 5 Guest Stint
William H. Macy is headed to The Conners. The Shameless patriarch will guest-star in an upcoming episode as Smitty, one of Dan’s best buds from high school who pays a visit to Lanford. The gig reunites him with former TV daughter Emma Kenney. An airdate has not yet been announced. Macy becomes the fourth Shameless star to appear on the Roseanne spinoff. In addition to Kenney, who plays Darlene and David’s daughter Harris, the ABC comedy previously enlisted Noel Fisher to recur as Dan’s half-brother Ed Jr. in Season 2, and more recently cast Ethan Cutkosky to play Louise and Neville’s nephew...
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Ryan Murphy Revealed That Mr. Schue From "Glee" Was WAY Different In The Original Pilot Script And Was Written With Justin Timberlake In Mind
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel, and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir; am I right?’"
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
‘The Real Love Boat’ to Move From CBS to Paramount+
After premiering on CBS earlier this fall, reality dating show “The Real Love Boat” will now move to streaming. Beginning with Episode 5, which debuts on Nov. 2, the series will exist exclusively on Paramount+, where the first four episode are already streaming. Based on the ’70s and ’80s scripted dramedy “The Love Boat,” “The Real Love Boat” puts singles on a luxury cruise through the Mediterranean to look for love amongst destination dates, challenges and surprise new singles. As in the original series, the captain and cruise director play pivotal roles in matchmaking. After almost a month at sea, only...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Stephen Grossman, longtime ‘Newhart’ producer, dead at 76
Stephen Grossman, who was coordinating producer on the television series “Newhart” during its eight-year run, died Thursday. He was 76. Grossman died of complications from COVID-19, Variety reported. The veteran producer, whose career spanned 35 years in the entertainment industry, produced all 184 episodes of “Newhart” from 1982...
'House of the Dragon's Finale Is HBO's Biggest Since the Series Finale of 'Game of Thrones'
The world of Westeros is still capturing the hearts and minds of viewers as the season one finale of House of the Dragon pulled in 9.3 million viewers on Sunday. That figure includes viewers who watched the episode during its four airings on HBO's cable channel, and HBO Max streams throughout Sunday night.
