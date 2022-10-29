ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun Is 'Smiling' In Viral NASA Picture

By Lee Moran
 3 days ago

The sun sure looks happy in a viral image that NASA released this week.

“Say cheese!” the space agency captioned the picture, which was taken by its Solar Dynamics Observatory. It appears to show the star with two eyes, a swirling nose and a grinning mouth.

“Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space,” the agency explained.

Some people on Twitter likened the picture to the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man in the “Ghostbusters” movie or BN Mini biscuits. Others transformed the shot into a pumpkin ready for Halloween.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

