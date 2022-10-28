Read full article on original website
Mary Anne Schaller
Mary Anne Schaller, 95, passed away on October 28, 2022 in Leesburg FL surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Columbus, GA on March 11, 1927 to John Lawrence Battle and Grace Butler Battle. She moved to Leesburg in 1938 and graduated from Leesburg High School in 1945. She married Wallace Schaller on June 2, 1951.
David Byron Hatmaker
David Byron Hatmaker, 54, of Eustis, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Born in Winchester, Tennessee, he moved to Florida in 2012 from Estill Springs, Tennessee. He was a Home Inspector, was a member of F.A.B.I. (Florida Association of Building Inspectors), the Realtors Association of Lake & Sumter Counties, A.O.P.A. (Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association. David had just earned his pilot’s license. He loved all animals but especially elephants and cats and loved telling corny Dad jokes. He served his country in the US Army in the Gulf War.
Mary Lou Borns
Mary Lou Borns, 87, of Eustis, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Born in Oak Harbor, Ohio, she moved to Eustis in 1996 from Longwood, Florida. She retired after working over 35 years in nursing. Mary was always very active in her local churches and was most recently a member of St. Philip Lutheran Church, Mount Dora.
Entries encouraged for annual holiday boat parade in Leesburg
Entries are encouraged for the annual holiday boat parade in Leesburg. Light Up Venetian Gardens and the boat parade are set for Dec. 4. The lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. and the boat parade will start at 6:15 p.m. To enter the Boat Parade, contact Fred O’Brien at (352) 326-8274.
Clouds fail to dampen spirits of aircraft enthusiasts at fly/drive-in breakfast
Overcast skies kept some planes away, but Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534’s Fly/Drive-In and pancake breakfast still drew about 60 aviation enthusiasts to the Leesburg International Airport on Saturday. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. Weather was a factor this...
Man in Joker Halloween costume busted on DUI charge
A man in a Joker costume was arrested late Saturday night on a drunk driving charge in Leesburg. A 911 caller told a dispatcher that a black Dodge Ram was in a field near the intersection of Santy Williams Road and South Lone Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The caller told the officer who responded to the scene that the truck’s driver had been revving the engine for more than an hour.
5-year-old Mount Dora child dies at hospital after weekend crash
A 5-year-old Mount Dora child has died at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital after a weekend crash involving a driver now facing a charge of DUI manslaughter. The little boy was pronounced dead on Sunday at the hospital in Orlando, according to updated information from the Florida Highway Patrol. The...
5-year-old Mount Dora child airlifted after crash involving DUI suspect driving BMW
A 5-year-old Mount Dora child was airlifted after a crash Saturday morning involving a drunk driving suspect at the wheel of a BMW. The child was riding in a 2008 Honda Civic driven by a 29-year-old Mount Dora woman at 8:30 a.m. on County Road 448 at Shirley Shores Road in Lake County when her vehicle collided with a 2022 BMW 740i which had swerved into her lane, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lake County Clerk’s Office staff supports survivors of domestic abuse
October was Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Lake County Clerk’s Office staff gathered much-needed supplies for local survivors of domestic abuse in support of The Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties. “Abuse comes in different forms. It’s not only physical violence, it can also be sexual violence, threats,...
Lake County offers explanation for delay in Hurricane Ian yard waste debris pickup
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, there have been delays throughout Lake County for yard, vegetative, and solid waste pickup. In response to these interruptions, the county is immediately implementing several process changes. Lake County has issued the following explanation. Yard Waste and Hurricane Debris Update:. All hurricane debris will...
Mail-in ballots dominate in-person voting as Early Voting continues this week in Lake County
Mail-in ballots dominated in-person voting as Early Voting kicked off last week and continues this week in Lake County. The Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office reports that 47,637 votes have been cast thus far in the lead up to the Nov. 8 election. That represents 17.25 percent of the county’s 276,188 eligible voters.
