David Byron Hatmaker, 54, of Eustis, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Born in Winchester, Tennessee, he moved to Florida in 2012 from Estill Springs, Tennessee. He was a Home Inspector, was a member of F.A.B.I. (Florida Association of Building Inspectors), the Realtors Association of Lake & Sumter Counties, A.O.P.A. (Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association. David had just earned his pilot’s license. He loved all animals but especially elephants and cats and loved telling corny Dad jokes. He served his country in the US Army in the Gulf War.

EUSTIS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO