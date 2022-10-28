ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTS: NEW sealed Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB Green

Selling a sealed 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB. Bought at launch and didn't get around to switching. It's the T-Mobile version. Comes with 4 NEW ZAGG screen protectors and 8 NEW cases (Gear4 and Speck). Price is $600 PayPal friends and family. I ship via FedEx with signature tracking. Look...
Silencing notifications

I am trying to reduce the number of irritating useless chimes on my phone. Google One is a source. Apparently Google One is a compulsory app. I do not use it. Can I stop it making my phone chime? Another source is background apps which are running without my consent. Can I stop them? I have found a list of switches for apps I wish to receive notifications from and turned them all off, but it does not silence the noise. I am running a Samsung Galaxy S7.
Galaxy Clock Icon NO Longer Tells Time

Before the Android 13 update my Galaxy Clock stock app icon used to show an analog clockface with hands that show the correct time. Now the icon no longer "tells time". I went to galaxy store to update but I cannot find the Clock app there only something called Clockface.
Cable vs. Streaming Services: Which Is Cheaper? We Do the Math

Thanks to Netflix pioneering a movement, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
Textra placing bubble on HS for incoming texts

This just started recently possibly after an update. Now when I get an incoming text via Textra, it actually places a bubble on the home screen that I have to swipe down and remove. I'm still getting the notification in the top which is ok. Any other P6P users that use Textra have this issue? I've wrote to their support, but no answer yet and their knowledge base didn't help. Like I said, it just started within the last week or so. Both the app and my P6P are up to date.
Best S22 Ultra cases 2022

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will get software updates for a total of four years, but the only way the phone itself will last that long is if you protect it. Bring on the functionality and flair with these Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Instagram is down and users are being told their accounts are suspended

Instagram is down as some users are reporting they are unable to access the platform due to their account appearing suspended. In addition, other users are seeing huge follower count drops. The Instagram Communication team posted on Twitter that it’s “aware that some of you are having issues accessing your...
Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases 2022

Google Pixel 6 Pro is a top-of-the-line Android smartphone that comes with a plethora of advanced features. However, just like most flagships, this one is also quite fragile. So if you plan on buying one, we also suggest getting one (or more!) of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases to go along with your new smartphone.

