WTS: NEW sealed Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB Green
Selling a sealed 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB. Bought at launch and didn't get around to switching. It's the T-Mobile version. Comes with 4 NEW ZAGG screen protectors and 8 NEW cases (Gear4 and Speck). Price is $600 PayPal friends and family. I ship via FedEx with signature tracking. Look...
Silencing notifications
I am trying to reduce the number of irritating useless chimes on my phone. Google One is a source. Apparently Google One is a compulsory app. I do not use it. Can I stop it making my phone chime? Another source is background apps which are running without my consent. Can I stop them? I have found a list of switches for apps I wish to receive notifications from and turned them all off, but it does not silence the noise. I am running a Samsung Galaxy S7.
Can you mod the Quest Pro head strap or face cover?
The Quest Pro is designed to be a standalone device, which makes it much more comfortable than the Quest 2, but that also limits your ability to modify it.
Does the Pixel Watch have an Sp02 sensor?
The Google Pixel Watch has many known health and wellness features, but what about Sp02 tracking?
Galaxy Clock Icon NO Longer Tells Time
Before the Android 13 update my Galaxy Clock stock app icon used to show an analog clockface with hands that show the correct time. Now the icon no longer "tells time". I went to galaxy store to update but I cannot find the Clock app there only something called Clockface.
Cable vs. Streaming Services: Which Is Cheaper? We Do the Math
Thanks to Netflix pioneering a movement, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Textra placing bubble on HS for incoming texts
This just started recently possibly after an update. Now when I get an incoming text via Textra, it actually places a bubble on the home screen that I have to swipe down and remove. I'm still getting the notification in the top which is ok. Any other P6P users that use Textra have this issue? I've wrote to their support, but no answer yet and their knowledge base didn't help. Like I said, it just started within the last week or so. Both the app and my P6P are up to date.
Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Should you upgrade?
The Quest Pro is a significant upgrade over the Quest 2 by almost any benchmark. But that doesn't mean every "pro" Quest gamer should buy one. It's targeting a different demographic.
Best S22 Ultra cases 2022
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will get software updates for a total of four years, but the only way the phone itself will last that long is if you protect it. Bring on the functionality and flair with these Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.
YouTube adds separate tabs for Shorts and streams to clean up channel pages
YouTube begins rolling out changes for channel pages based on user feedback. The update introduces separate tabs for a channel's Shorts and live streams to reduce clutter in the Video tab.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
Now that right there is interesting.
Instagram is down and users are being told their accounts are suspended
Instagram is down as some users are reporting they are unable to access the platform due to their account appearing suspended. In addition, other users are seeing huge follower count drops. The Instagram Communication team posted on Twitter that it’s “aware that some of you are having issues accessing your...
Pebble gets a new lease on life with Google Pixel 7 support
Google has added 64-bit support to the Pebble app, reviving the ten-year-old smartwatch brand with support for the Pixel 7 series.
Will older Amazon Fire HD 8 cases fit on the 2022 version?
People are increasingly trying to reuse things to save both money and from adding to the trash. So, can you use a case from the previous generation Fire HD 8 tablet on the new model? Let's see if we can fit it in.
Google Pixel 7a rumors hint at a huge upgrade over previous models
A new report sheds light on what to expect from the upcoming Google Pixel 7a, which is rumored to have flagship-level specs.
Y2mate com 2023: how to save YouTube video with y2mate com?
Y2mate.com is a video download website that provides free access to download videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and many more. Y2mate .com has been serving millions of users around the world for five years. This website is designed for mobile users, by providing a simply and clean user interface, users can easily access it by smartphones. No signup required or other complicated task, just paste the video url and you are good to go.
Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases 2022
Google Pixel 6 Pro is a top-of-the-line Android smartphone that comes with a plethora of advanced features. However, just like most flagships, this one is also quite fragile. So if you plan on buying one, we also suggest getting one (or more!) of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases to go along with your new smartphone.
