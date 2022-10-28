This just started recently possibly after an update. Now when I get an incoming text via Textra, it actually places a bubble on the home screen that I have to swipe down and remove. I'm still getting the notification in the top which is ok. Any other P6P users that use Textra have this issue? I've wrote to their support, but no answer yet and their knowledge base didn't help. Like I said, it just started within the last week or so. Both the app and my P6P are up to date.

