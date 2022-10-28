Read full article on original website
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: There’s nothing spooky about the West Coast Conference
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Missy Heidrick who joins The Next‘s West Coast Conference correspondent Matthew Walter to talk about all things WCC. Can Lisa Fortier and Gonzaga live up to their preseason favorite billing?. Matthew...
thenexthoops.com
Destanni Henderson can finally decompress
INDIANAPOLIS – Very few people — including many in the WNBA, the Indiana Fever, and Destanni Henderson — thought that Henderson would be available with the 20th pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. But when the Fever were on the clock in the later portion of the second round, the 2022 NCAA champion was still on the board, and they scooped her up.
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: WNBA faces in the WNBL and Australian preview with Hayley Wildes, Part I
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Isabel Rodrigues who is joined by the terrific WNBL writer at Pick and Roll, Hayley Wildes, to discuss the fast-approaching 2022 WNBL season. From Olivia Nelson-Ododa to Sami Whitcomb, Adelaide’s Steph Talbot and so much more.
thenexthoops.com
One thing every Pac-12 fan base should be excited about heading into the 2022-23 season
We are less than two weeks away from the opening of the 2022-23 college basketball season on Nov. 7. The Pac-12 is once again set to be one of the best conferences in the country, and even with some teams coming off down years, there is something for every fan base to cheer for. Let’s take a look at one thing every Pac-12 fan should be excited about for their respective team.
thenexthoops.com
The Morning Post-Up, Vol. 8 — The NIL class action lawsuit about to shake up the NCAA
Happy Monday! Welcome to The Morning Post-Up, a twice-weekly newsletter from The Next. On Friday, Oct. 21, attorneys petitioned for the antitrust lawsuit House v. NCAA to receive class certification. The case, which is likely to have a profound effect on NIL implementation, was originally brought to Judge Claudia Wilken in June of 2021 through the U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif, around the same time the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously decided any rules limiting education-based payments were a violation of antitrust law. However, that case, Alston v. NCAA, importantly included an opinion from Justice Brett Kavanaugh that has become the center of the new suit.
thenexthoops.com
Non-conference games to watch for every Ivy League team
Strength of schedule is a hot-button topic for Ivy League women’s basketball coaches lately. They talk about it behind closed doors and with the media, aware that better schedules can help Ivy League teams get more postseason berths and better seeds. Last season, for instance, Princeton had a 24-4...
thenexthoops.com
Pac(king) up and moving: From one Pac-12 program to another
The word that came up more than once was “Awkward.” Really, how could it not be?. A player that was on your roster last year decides to transfer and turns up on another roster in the Pac-12 to start the new season. At some point, you are guaranteed to be looking at them from the opposite bench or on the floor in another uniform.
Sportsnaut
High-flying No. 12 UCLA looks to avoid slipup at Arizona State
Sporting the program’s best positioning in the College Football Playoff rankings in eight years, No. 12 UCLA heads to Tempe,
thenexthoops.com
BREAKING NEWS: Dallas Wings hire Latricia Trammell as new head coach
Multiple sources tell The Next that Latricia Trammell, most recently assistant for the Los Angeles Sparks, will be the next head coach of the Dallas Wings. It is expected that Trammell will sign a three-year deal, giving the Wings an important, respected voice in a locker room that has seen no shortage of turnover during the franchise’s time in Dallas.
