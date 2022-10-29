Treats to die for: Funerals, cemeteries inspire cookies, cobblers, savory potato side

We’re up to our old tricks here on the food pages: offering up tasty treats for Halloween.

So if you’re still figuring out what to serve to guests at your ghoulish gathering, we’ve got goodies that will knock ‘em dead.

There’s devilishly delicious dining here. And it’s inspired by cemeteries and fueled by funeral customs.

Cooking with the Dead by Allison C. Meier, Bronwyn Hazelwood, and Claire Voon is a small booklet of recipes collected from places as diverse as Logan, Utah, and Brooklyn, N.Y.

What do they have in common? Each has been inscribed on a tombstone, immortalizing that person’s signature recipe for all eternity.

As the authors note in their introduction, each one is a tribute to those whose recipes were so loved “they literally took them to their graves.”

You’ll find Maxine’s Christmas Cookies, simple spritz that were made in such quantity that every surface in Maxine Menster’s entire kitchen would be covered with them when she baked for loved ones. There’s also Grandma Ida’s Nut Cookies, rugelach filled with strawberry jam and the surprise addition of Turkish Delight tidbits.

While the zine is definitely sweets-centric, it also contains a recipe for a buttery enriched bread. It’s written in Hebrew on the gravestone of Jacob and Mina Toper at Kibbutz Na’an, Israel.

Prompted by those whose favorite foods they gathered, Ms. Meier, Ms. Hazelwood, and Ms. Voon even offer the cocktail recipes they would choose for their own burial sites — drinks to be enjoyed for the rest of one’s life, or should we say afterlife? Allison’s Absinthe Reviver, Bronwyn’s Aviation, and Claire’s Bandung.

Rosie Grant also shares a few recipes that have been engraved onto graves. Her TikTok channel, @ghostlyarchive , has featured still more treats, including Margaret Davis’ Glazed Blueberry Pie and Annabell Gunderson’s Snickerdoodles.

In Death Warmed Over: Funeral Food, Rituals, and Customs from Around the World , Lisa Rogak provides lots of helpful hints for Halloween eats. Traditions included come from places as varied as Bali, Ecuador, Ireland, Jamaica, Mongolia, Olde England, and Vietnam.

The Amish are noted for a simple raisin pie, nicknamed Funeral Pie for its frequent presence at the meals held after services. Made with pantry staples, it’s a good traveler that doesn’t require refrigeration. It can be topped with meringue or a standard crust.

In New Orleans, a funeral is a music-filled event that very much resembles a party. And what’s a party without a cake? Specifically a Cajun cake that features pineapple and pecans in a sweet tooth-satisfying topping that’s reminiscent of German chocolate cake.

Steering away from sweets, begrafnisrys, or Funeral Rice, is commonly served in South Africa. Golden with turmeric, it also features spices like cinnamon and cloves, and is studded with dried fruit.

We encourage you to dig into our bag of tricks and serve up some of these frightfully good foods. You’ll be in for a treat, if you do.

And if you don’t ... well, who knows?

You may find it comes back to haunt you.

Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies (No Bake)

Carved into Bonnie June Johnson’s headstone in Nome, Alaska, is this recipe, noting that it was “Everyone’s Favorite.” Apparently she collected Cool Whip containers, presumably to hold the cookies she gave as gifts, so one is depicted at the base of the stone after the cooking instructions.

2 cups of sugar

½ cup of milk

¼ cup of cocoa (Swiss Miss)

¼ cup of margarine (1 stick); see note

Bring to a full boil in a sauce pan. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes.

Then add 3 cups of quick oats, 2 tablespoons of peanut butter, 2 teaspoons of vanilla.

Drop on wax paper and let set until firm.

Note: For recipe testing, we used ¼ cup of butter, which is a half-stick, instead of the listed quantity of margarine.

Yield: Varies depending on size

Source: Bonnie June Johnson

O’Neal’s Peach Cobbler

O’Neal Bogan Watson’s son, Charlie McBride, loves his mother’s peach cobbler so much that, in tribute to her, he had the recipe carved into her tombstone which can be found in Castor, La. He remembers his mom sitting around with other women of the family during the summer, peeling peaches (some of which undoubtedly made their way into this dessert). Out of season, canned peaches can be used.

1 cup flour

2 tsp baking powder

⅔ cup sugar

½ cup butter

¼ tsp salt

Mix ingredients. Add ¾ cup milk.

Put fruit into pan. Pour on topping.

Bake at 350 until done.

Note: For recipe testing, we used a 29-ounce can of sliced cling peaches in heavy syrup, drained; also, the butter should be melted. The cobbler was baked in a 10-inch cast iron skillet for 1 hour.

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Source: O’Neal Bogan Watson

Funeral Potatoes

Named for being ubiquitous at post-funeral meals, this dish that’s quickly prepared with pantry staples is particularly noted for being served by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (and is often called Mormon Funeral Potatoes). It’s rich enough that it might prompt a funeral after eating it, though it’s so good that at least you’ll die happy. We recommend enjoying it in moderation.

1 10.5-ounce can condensed cheddar cheese soup

1 10.5-ounce can condensed cream of potato soup

1 8-ounce sour cream

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of nutmeg

Milk

1 30-ounce package frozen shredded hash browns, thawed in the refrigerator

1 8-ounce package shredded mild cheddar cheese

4 tablespoons butter, melted

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ cup Italian-seasoned panko bread crumbs

18 buttery crackers (i.e.: Club), crushed

Preheat the oven to 350F. Grease a 9- by 13-inch casserole dish.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the condensed soups, sour cream, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Fill one of the empty soup cans with milk, then stir that in until the mixture is well blended.

Stir in the hash browns and the cheddar cheese, then pour the mixture into the prepared casserole dish.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the melted butter, parmesan, bread crumbs, and crushed crackers; sprinkle this over the potatoes.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, until the potatoes are bubbly and the topping is golden.

Yield: 15 side dish servings

Source: Mary Bilyeu

