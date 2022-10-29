ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Treats to die for: Funerals, cemeteries inspire cookies, cobblers, savory potato side

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyUUp_0irEbUYV00

We’re up to our old tricks here on the food pages: offering up tasty treats for Halloween.

So if you’re still figuring out what to serve to guests at your ghoulish gathering, we’ve got goodies that will knock ‘em dead.

There’s devilishly delicious dining here. And it’s inspired by cemeteries and fueled by funeral customs.

Cooking with the Dead by Allison C. Meier, Bronwyn Hazelwood, and Claire Voon is a small booklet of recipes collected from places as diverse as Logan, Utah, and Brooklyn, N.Y.

What do they have in common? Each has been inscribed on a tombstone, immortalizing that person’s signature recipe for all eternity.

As the authors note in their introduction, each one is a tribute to those whose recipes were so loved “they literally took them to their graves.”

You’ll find Maxine’s Christmas Cookies, simple spritz that were made in such quantity that every surface in Maxine Menster’s entire kitchen would be covered with them when she baked for loved ones. There’s also Grandma Ida’s Nut Cookies, rugelach filled with strawberry jam and the surprise addition of Turkish Delight tidbits.

While the zine is definitely sweets-centric, it also contains a recipe for a buttery enriched bread. It’s written in Hebrew on the gravestone of Jacob and Mina Toper at Kibbutz Na’an, Israel.

Prompted by those whose favorite foods they gathered, Ms. Meier, Ms. Hazelwood, and Ms. Voon even offer the cocktail recipes they would choose for their own burial sites — drinks to be enjoyed for the rest of one’s life, or should we say afterlife? Allison’s Absinthe Reviver, Bronwyn’s Aviation, and Claire’s Bandung.

Rosie Grant also shares a few recipes that have been engraved onto graves. Her TikTok channel, @ghostlyarchive , has featured still more treats, including Margaret Davis’ Glazed Blueberry Pie and Annabell Gunderson’s Snickerdoodles.

In Death Warmed Over: Funeral Food, Rituals, and Customs from Around the World , Lisa Rogak provides lots of helpful hints for Halloween eats. Traditions included come from places as varied as Bali, Ecuador, Ireland, Jamaica, Mongolia, Olde England, and Vietnam.

The Amish are noted for a simple raisin pie, nicknamed Funeral Pie for its frequent presence at the meals held after services. Made with pantry staples, it’s a good traveler that doesn’t require refrigeration. It can be topped with meringue or a standard crust.

In New Orleans, a funeral is a music-filled event that very much resembles a party. And what’s a party without a cake? Specifically a Cajun cake that features pineapple and pecans in a sweet tooth-satisfying topping that’s reminiscent of German chocolate cake.

Steering away from sweets, begrafnisrys, or Funeral Rice, is commonly served in South Africa. Golden with turmeric, it also features spices like cinnamon and cloves, and is studded with dried fruit.

We encourage you to dig into our bag of tricks and serve up some of these frightfully good foods. You’ll be in for a treat, if you do.

And if you don’t ... well, who knows?

You may find it comes back to haunt you.

Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies (No Bake)

Carved into Bonnie June Johnson’s headstone in Nome, Alaska, is this recipe, noting that it was “Everyone’s Favorite.” Apparently she collected Cool Whip containers, presumably to hold the cookies she gave as gifts, so one is depicted at the base of the stone after the cooking instructions.

2 cups of sugar

½ cup of milk

¼ cup of cocoa (Swiss Miss)

¼ cup of margarine (1 stick); see note

Bring to a full boil in a sauce pan. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes.

Then add 3 cups of quick oats, 2 tablespoons of peanut butter, 2 teaspoons of vanilla.

Drop on wax paper and let set until firm.

Note: For recipe testing, we used ¼ cup of butter, which is a half-stick, instead of the listed quantity of margarine.

Yield: Varies depending on size

Source: Bonnie June Johnson

O’Neal’s Peach Cobbler

O’Neal Bogan Watson’s son, Charlie McBride, loves his mother’s peach cobbler so much that, in tribute to her, he had the recipe carved into her tombstone which can be found in Castor, La. He remembers his mom sitting around with other women of the family during the summer, peeling peaches (some of which undoubtedly made their way into this dessert). Out of season, canned peaches can be used.

1 cup flour

2 tsp baking powder

⅔ cup sugar

½ cup butter

¼ tsp salt

Mix ingredients. Add ¾ cup milk.

Put fruit into pan. Pour on topping.

Bake at 350 until done.

Note: For recipe testing, we used a 29-ounce can of sliced cling peaches in heavy syrup, drained; also, the butter should be melted. The cobbler was baked in a 10-inch cast iron skillet for 1 hour.

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Source: O’Neal Bogan Watson

Funeral Potatoes

Named for being ubiquitous at post-funeral meals, this dish that’s quickly prepared with pantry staples is particularly noted for being served by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (and is often called Mormon Funeral Potatoes). It’s rich enough that it might prompt a funeral after eating it, though it’s so good that at least you’ll die happy. We recommend enjoying it in moderation.

1 10.5-ounce can condensed cheddar cheese soup

1 10.5-ounce can condensed cream of potato soup

1 8-ounce sour cream

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of nutmeg

Milk

1 30-ounce package frozen shredded hash browns, thawed in the refrigerator

1 8-ounce package shredded mild cheddar cheese

4 tablespoons butter, melted

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ cup Italian-seasoned panko bread crumbs

18 buttery crackers (i.e.: Club), crushed

Preheat the oven to 350F. Grease a 9- by 13-inch casserole dish.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the condensed soups, sour cream, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Fill one of the empty soup cans with milk, then stir that in until the mixture is well blended.

Stir in the hash browns and the cheddar cheese, then pour the mixture into the prepared casserole dish.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the melted butter, parmesan, bread crumbs, and crushed crackers; sprinkle this over the potatoes.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, until the potatoes are bubbly and the topping is golden.

Yield: 15 side dish servings

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Contact Mary Bilyeu at 419-724-6155 or mbilyeu@theblade.com , and follow her at facebook.com/FoodMavenMary .

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto

Signs of autumn are most apparent in colder climates, where fall foliage sets the landscape ablaze. But regardless of your location, chances are there’s one familiar seasonal sight each year: potted chrysanthemums perched on porches, hanging in baskets, temporarily planted into borders. And soon, they get kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. Curious and frankly disturbed about the ritual carnage, I asked a few of my Long Island, N.Y., neighbors why they discard their mums. The universal response? They believed them to be annuals.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE

(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
AOL Corp

Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30

While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
The Blade

Spotted Lantern Fly remains a garden foe

While writing this garden column, I have always tried to cover topics that would be of interest to seasoned gardeners, sprouts or new gardeners, and those that will hopefully grow to be gardeners in the future. Topics have included plants, insects, and pests that we may encounter or experience. This week’s column is no different. While I have written about the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) before, I recently spent some time in Pennsylvania and Ohio participating in a Spotted Lanternfly Study Tour. The purpose of the trip was to learn more about this non-native plant hopper with the purpose of...
OHIO STATE
simphome.com

How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air

Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district jammed with tens of thousands of partiers.
GEORGIA STATE
12tomatoes.com

Coconut White Texas Sheet Cake

There’s more than one way to make a Texas sheet cake. Now, there’s more than one way to make a Texas Sheet Cake, you know. There’s Classic White Texas Sheet Cake, of course. But we’ve also got black forest and almond and eggnog and turtle… What I’m saying is, we love a Texas Sheet Cake here at 12 Tomatoes. So here’s another one! This time we’ve got a coconut version for you and it’s every bit as soft and sweet and white as the classic, but this time has a tropical twist.
Gin Lee

Country-style no-knead bread

Needing bread for dinner tonight? You can start making this bread dough before breakfast and actually have a fresh loaf of bread by lunchtime. It's just that simple. This bread will not be like a typical loaf of sandwich bread. Instead, it's country-style and rustic. It's great served with stew, beans, dumplings, etc.. But that's not to say that you can't slice it to make yourself a meatloaf sandwich.
The Blade

The Outdoors Page: Whitmer grad seeks adventure in shadow of Everest

The spirit of exploration and adventure has long been coursing through every fiber of Laura Simmons' imagination. So after visiting 34 countries and territories and six continents, including Antarctica, she sees the most distant and difficult places on the planet not as forbidding, but instead as fascinating and desirable destinations.  The Whitmer grad and U.S. Air Force veteran, who had served a tour at Thule Air Base in the extremely remote northern reaches of Greenland, saw Mount Everest as a challenge she could not ignore. “I always had a fascination with Everest, and a few years ago I found out that you could take a trek to the base camp,” she said. “Very few people can take on the summit, but I felt like making it to the Everest base camp would be a thrill.”
COLORADO STATE
Apartment Therapy

A Crime Scene Cleaner Shares How to Remove Some of the Toughest Stains at Home (Yes, Even Blood Too)

Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. You might already know the trick to getting out a red wine stain in your home, but what about messes that are even more difficult to get rid of? That smell you can’t remove or the mess your kid or pet made… you know, the things that won’t go away with a simple swipe of a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.
James Patrick

Hot Buttered Rum Recipe for the fall & winter months

Hot Buttered Rum is a fall and holiday classic drinkCourtesy of SHERIMA1/allrecipes.com website. Hot buttered rum is a classic fall and winter drink. It can be enjoyed with an ounce of rum or brandy or without alcohol to warm up during those cold winter nights. It is made by using a hot buttered rum batter. There are many variations to the recipe but below is a popular one with very high reviews.
The Kitchn

One-Pan Italian Beef with Garlic-Butter Bread Bombs

Back in my personal chef days, I worked for a wonderful family that had a bit of a dinner conundrum. The father longed for his Sicilian American mother’s beef ragu, but his kids wouldn’t touch it because it contained — gasp! — vegetables. Wanting to find...
The Blade

Outdoors: Hero Hunt provides much more than venison

The Zaleski State Forest in southeastern Ohio is a place where backpacking, horseback riding, and viewing the fall colors offer a comfortable and bucolic escape from workplace pressures, time clocks, and the endless harangue of political advertisements. For a group of U.S. military veterans, the 27,822-acre expanse populated by deciduous and coniferous trees and dotted with recess caves and rocky outcroppings provided a sanctuary of sorts on a recent fall weekend when they were treated as guests of honor at the Buckeye Hero Hunt. This guided archery hunt, along with meals and accommodations, and hunting equipment, were provided free of charge to these veterans who served in the Middle East conflicts and the Vietnam War. “The main thing for us is to take care of everything for the vets,” said Ron Collins, the hunt director. “We have two volunteers per veteran and we try to keep it low-key, but at the end of the day it is all about these guys who come and hunt with us.”
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy