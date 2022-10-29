ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

NBA releases statement on Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving created headlines this week when he became the latest celebrity to share antisemitic messaging. Irving shared a link last Thursday to a 2018 movie that has been heavily criticized as antisemitic. The Nets condemned Irving’s move. Irving, for his part, said he is...
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Nets’ Kyrie Irving Addresses Tweet Promoting Anti-Semitic Film

Kyrie Irving addressed his tweet from Oct. 27 that promoted a film that, according to Rolling Stone, was riddled with anti-Semitic disinformation. The Brooklyn Nets guard on Saturday took to Twitter to share why he promoted the film, but didn’t apologize for doing so. “I am an OMNIST and...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Nets owner Joe Tsai condemns Kyrie Irving for promoting antisemitic film on Twitter

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai is not happy with his star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving has a well-established history as what might be described as “free thinking.” On Thursday, he added to that unique history when he took time to show support for a documentary film based on a controversial 2015 book. Irving sent out a tweet that seemed to back the Ronald Dalton, Jr. film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America."
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Nets react as Kyrie Irving promotes shocking controversial film

While rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West faces public backlash, lost business deals, and severed relationships for his recent antisemitic comments, it appears that Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is making some antisemitic statements of his own. On Thursday afternoon, Kyrie Irving shared a link on Twitter to a 2018...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis

The Brooklyn Nets cannot seem to catch a break this season. After being touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Nets have failed to live up to those expectations. As of now, the franchise has a record of 1-5 and are currently on a four-game losing streak following a tough defeat against the Indiana Pacers.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics

1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy