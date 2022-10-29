Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football Value
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday Plans
linknky.com
NKY dominates state cross country: Beechwood girls, St. Henry & Conner boys win titles
The second day of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state cross country state championships saw Northern Kentucky teams and individual runners venture to the Bourbon County Cross Country course and bring home championships. The Beechwood Tigers won the Class 1A girls race bringing home the school’s first state championship...
linknky.com
Friday NKY football round-up: Simon Kenton gives Woodford first loss; Brossart rolls again
The final week of regular season football in Northern Kentucky is in the books. The playoffs are up next. Here is how it all played out on Friday night:. For our game story from Covington Catholic’s win over Ryle, click here. For our game story of Beechwood’s win over...
linknky.com
NKU sports round-up: Norse volleyball owns second place in Horizon standings
The Northern Kentucky University volleyball team took sole control of second place in the Horizon League standings with the first road sweep in Wisconsin since joining the conference. The Norse (13-11) are 11-2 in Horizon League action and only trail Wright State’s unblemished 13-0 mark. NKU has eight straight wins....
linknky.com
Beechwood closes out regular season beating NewCath, 26-9
The former district rivals entered the game at Covington Catholic’s Wooten Field with impressive 8-1 records and looking to enter the playoffs on a high note. They both ran variations of the ground-and-pound spread offenses looking to take time off the clock. The Beechwood Tigers ran it better than the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds, outgaining them, 323-136 in total offense including a 164-65 advantage on the ground on their way to a 26-9 victory.
linknky.com
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/24 – 10/30
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
College GameDay Is Getting Crushed For 2 Awful Unanimous Predictions Saturday
College football fans are crushing Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew for two awful unanimous predictions made this Saturday morning. Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith all predicted Cincinnati would beat UCF and Oklahoma State would take down Kansas State. Both predictions proved...
Fox 19
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
WLWT 5
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Butler Warren Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Butler Warren Road in Mason. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WKRC
Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire at east I-74 and New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a field fire at east I-74 and New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
wymt.com
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A valuable relic of Hollywood’s past made its way to a thrift store in Northern Kentucky. Be Concerned is a food pantry on Pike Street in Covington. Founded it 1968, it also houses a thrift store that accepts donated items to helps support the nonprofit’s pantry programs.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
linknky.com
LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide
Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
