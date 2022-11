HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Spooky season has arrived on the campus of Northern Kentucky University, which means Fall sports are nearing championship season across the board and it is officially the start of basketball season for the men's and women's program. This week is highlighted by two volleyball home matches as the Norse push towards the top seed in the Horizon League post season tournament, the season-finale for men's soccer, Tuesday's Flood Relief men's basketball's exhibition contest between Northern Kentucky and Transylvania in downtown Lexington on Tuesday and women's basketball's opening exhibition contest on Friday.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO