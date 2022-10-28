Louisville women’s basketball players make multiple preseason lists. Coming off of his fourth Final Four in 15 years, Coach Jeff Walz enters a new era with the Louisville women’s basketball program. Louisville lost three starters to graduation, and 2 more role players to transfer. Not phased by this in the slightest, Walz locked up a stocked four person freshman class, and also adds three more grad transfers. While we aren’t sure what the future holds for this team, we know the ACC, and national media has taken notice. Let’s get into some of the pre season accolades for the Louisville women’s basketball team this season.

