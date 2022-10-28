ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball garners pre season accolades

Louisville women’s basketball players make multiple preseason lists. Coming off of his fourth Final Four in 15 years, Coach Jeff Walz enters a new era with the Louisville women’s basketball program. Louisville lost three starters to graduation, and 2 more role players to transfer. Not phased by this in the slightest, Walz locked up a stocked four person freshman class, and also adds three more grad transfers. While we aren’t sure what the future holds for this team, we know the ACC, and national media has taken notice. Let’s get into some of the pre season accolades for the Louisville women’s basketball team this season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: Meet the stars for the 2022-23 Cards

Louisville women’s basketball kicked off the season with media day, and I sat down with some of your favorite players to preview the coming year. On Thursday October 27th the local media was invited to the Kueber Center for the annual Louisville women’s basketball media day. The media was greeted by a 30 minute press conference by Head Coach Jeff Walz previewing the season. After Coach Walz had his press conference, the media was invited into the practice gym for player interviews and team photos. Below are clips from Coach Walz and the players I was able to catch up with at media day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest

Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon

NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Cards top Eagles to 4-peat as conference champions

East Surry’s Colby Johnson makes one of his four touchdown receptions against Surry Central. Golden Eagle Allen Huffman (32) splits a pair of Cardinal defenders as he returns a kickoff to East Surry territory. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Braden Snow (44) takes a handoff from quarterback...
DOBSON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina

Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher

SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash closes part of I-40 E in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of I-40 East is shut down due to a crash, according to Greensboro police. I-40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South is closed until further notice. Officials said a call came in at 7:24 p.m. Greensboro police are diverting traffic to an alternate route.
GREENSBORO, NC

