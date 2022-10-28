Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball garners pre season accolades
Louisville women’s basketball players make multiple preseason lists. Coming off of his fourth Final Four in 15 years, Coach Jeff Walz enters a new era with the Louisville women’s basketball program. Louisville lost three starters to graduation, and 2 more role players to transfer. Not phased by this in the slightest, Walz locked up a stocked four person freshman class, and also adds three more grad transfers. While we aren’t sure what the future holds for this team, we know the ACC, and national media has taken notice. Let’s get into some of the pre season accolades for the Louisville women’s basketball team this season.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball: Meet the stars for the 2022-23 Cards
Louisville women’s basketball kicked off the season with media day, and I sat down with some of your favorite players to preview the coming year. On Thursday October 27th the local media was invited to the Kueber Center for the annual Louisville women’s basketball media day. The media was greeted by a 30 minute press conference by Head Coach Jeff Walz previewing the season. After Coach Walz had his press conference, the media was invited into the practice gym for player interviews and team photos. Below are clips from Coach Walz and the players I was able to catch up with at media day.
BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest
Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
ncataggies.com
A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon
NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
Mount Airy News
Cards top Eagles to 4-peat as conference champions
East Surry’s Colby Johnson makes one of his four touchdown receptions against Surry Central. Golden Eagle Allen Huffman (32) splits a pair of Cardinal defenders as he returns a kickoff to East Surry territory. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Braden Snow (44) takes a handoff from quarterback...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Local high school marching band needs help getting to Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School’s marching band has been invited to play the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta that is set to be held Dec. 31. Curtis Bell, the band director, said that it is the band’s first time being invited and the chance of a lifetime.
rhinotimes.com
Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina
Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of US-29 N in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have since reopened. All lanes of US-29 North are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to an accident with injuries, according to police. Drivers are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel. This story is developing. Stay...
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
3 injured after shooting on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday, just after 1:30 in the morning, Winston-Salem Police got a call about a shooting on North Patterson Avenue. Investigators said Jorden Jimenez was a passenger in a vehicle when unknown suspect vehicles began shooting at a business on Patterson Avenue. Police said Jimenez was shot...
Crash closes part of I-40 E in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of I-40 East is shut down due to a crash, according to Greensboro police. I-40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South is closed until further notice. Officials said a call came in at 7:24 p.m. Greensboro police are diverting traffic to an alternate route.
Greensboro Fire Department mourns the loss of a 26-year veteran after his fight with cancer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 26-year veteran Robert S. Swink died Monday after battling cancer. Swink started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department on September 3, 1996. Nearly three years later, he...
Comments / 0