Advanced Space LLC. has completed its fourth trajectory correction maneuver (TCM) for CAPSTONE — TCM-4 was the fourth of six planned maneuvers en route to the Moon, targeting the precise orbit for the CAPSTONE demonstration. This follows the restoration of the spacecraft’s capabilities as it has recovered from the anomaly that occurred after TCM-3. CAPSTONE is just two weeks away as of this writing from arrival at the Moon.

1 DAY AGO