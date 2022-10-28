Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
Sidus Space notches an agreement with Dawn Aerospace for smallsat propulsion tech
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has signed an agreement with Dawn Aerospace (“Dawn”) to implement the latter’s green, chemical propulsion technology into the company’s LizzieSat™ smallsat. Among the novel characteristics of Sidus Space’s proprietary LizzieSat™ is that its size allows Sidus to include propulsion and provide...
Flying Magazine
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
satnews.com
SSC’s USSF-44 payload aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy is successfully launched to orbit
Space Systems Command‘s U.S. Space Force (USSF)-44 integrated payload, which contains the Long Duration Propulsive EELV (Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle) Secondary Payload Adapter (LDPE)-2 space vehicle, have been successfully launched by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch vehicle. This event is SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy committed to use for a...
satnews.com
South Australian mission prepares to rocket off to space with tech payloads
Four, South Australian companies are putting the final touches on the VS03 mission that will launch a rocket and state-of-the-art payloads to space from South Australia before the end of the year. Southern Launch, ATSpace, Asension, and Inovor Technologies have collaborated on the mission that will see an ATSpace ‘Kestrel...
China’s ‘Palace in the sky’ space station complete after successful launch
The third and final module of China's Tiangong Space Station launched and successfully arrived after a 13-hour flight Monday. This completes a project 30 years in the making.
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
Flying Magazine
Archer Aviation Sets Production Goal of 2,000 Aircraft Annually
Archer Aviation Inc. said it plans to produce about 250 eVTOL aircraft in 2025 and gradually increase production to about 2,000 vehicles annually. The timeline is contingent upon the company’s planned production model, known as Midnight, gaining certification, which Archer says it expects in 2024. The California start-up, which...
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
satnews.com
Advanced Space offers a CAPSTONE mission update
Advanced Space LLC. has completed its fourth trajectory correction maneuver (TCM) for CAPSTONE — TCM-4 was the fourth of six planned maneuvers en route to the Moon, targeting the precise orbit for the CAPSTONE demonstration. This follows the restoration of the spacecraft’s capabilities as it has recovered from the anomaly that occurred after TCM-3. CAPSTONE is just two weeks away as of this writing from arrival at the Moon.
abandonedspaces.com
Archaeologists Were Amazed to Find This Odd Artifact on a Massive Shipwreck
Built in 1672, Kronan was Sweden’s largest and best-equipped ship. She was 53 meters long from stem post to stern post and provided the Swedish Navy with ample protection and military might. However, a stroke of bad weather led to the ship’s sinking, and she sat under the sea for more than 300 years. Archaeologists have since rediscovered Kronan and they’ve been bringing tens of thousands of artifacts to the surface – including one with a peculiar smell.
Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
The surprising discovery of a 460-kilometer-long river beneath the Antarctic ice sheet may accelerate ice melting as the planet warms, according to a new study published in Nature Geoscience today (Oct .27). While the discovery gives us a new perspective on how a changing Antarctic can affect the planet, it...
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Jalopnik
Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software
Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...
Astronaut on the ISS captures image of dazzling blue spheres floating above Earth
An astronaut on the International Space Station captured mysterious blue spheres in the sky last year. NASA’s Earth Observatory shared the photo last year, as well, shortly after it was taken. The photo was taken as the ISS passed over Southeast Asia. The orbs, which appear extraterrestrial in nature, aren’t nearly as mysterious as you might think, though.
Freethink
Molten salt reactors could save nuclear power
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Molten salt reactors, a type of nuclear reactor first explored in the 1950s, could be the future of clean...
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
satnews.com
Spire Global receives DARPA contract to design a VLEO smallsat for in-situ ionosphere data capture
Spire Global, Inc. has been awarded a contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to deliver a preliminary design for a satellite that would carry an array of sensors to Very Low Earth orbit (VLEO) for in-situ ionosphere measurements. The award is part of DARPA’s Ouija program, which...
satnews.com
Arianespace + Space Machines sign an MoU for OTV future cooperation
Arianespace and Space Machines Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to define the terms and conditions of possible future cooperation. Arianespace works on several opportunities with customers looking for direct GEO injection or specific LEO/MEO orbits. In order to provide the best and most cost-effective solution to this type of requests, Arianespace seeks new and innovative technologies and intends to build partnership with Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTV) providers that will take, in charge, the last-mile-to-orbit delivery.
accesslifthandlers.com
Algeco expands offering with ‘green’ gensets
Modular building rental company Algeco has partnered with generator specialist ABird/Apex Power Solutions, in order to give customers more environmentally friendly generator options. The deal will see Algeco offer a range of ABird/Apex’s generators, including hybrid unit options and models that can be powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), as...
