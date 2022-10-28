Avery Wade Long, age 13, resident of Somerville, Tennessee departed this life Thursday October 20, 2022. He was an 8th grade student at East Jr. High School. Avery was born May 22, 2009 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, son of Krystle Leigh Easton Long and the late Julian Wade Long. Avery was quiet but so full of life and loved by everyone that had the honor of knowing him. He had many hobbies that kept him busy but fishing with his dad and sisters was his favorite. Riding his dirt bike, hunting, and tinkering with everything are just a few of the hobbies he enjoyed.

