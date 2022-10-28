Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Cypress Grove Nature Park reopens after months of repairs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger confirms Cypress Grove Nature Park has officially reopened to the public. Located in west Jackson, Cypress Grove offers a quiet destination for walks, with lake views and birds-of-prey sightings, and is known for its expansive boardwalk that takes you on a scenic journey through nature.
WBBJ
Waste convenience centers to close early starting Nov. 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours at Madison County’s solid waste convenience centers are changing. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, all of the centers will begin to close at 5 p.m., according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. The department says this change will continue into January, and that...
WBBJ
Town of Alamo celebrates 2022 Halloween
ALAMO, Tenn. — Nearly the entire town of Alamo celebrated Halloween with a trunk-or-treat in the downtown square. It was followed by the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. There were hundreds of characters and costumes walking the streets. Everything from inflatable dinosaurs to SpongeBob, Among Us characters and many, many more.
WBBJ
Annual Fall Fest returns to local church
JACKSON, Tenn.–Fall festivals are a time for families to gather and enjoy rides, community and good food. One church opened its doors to host an event with that as the emphasis. “Doing an event like this gives us an opportunity to reach out to people, and well probably, and...
WBBJ
Crowd favorite revisits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
WBBJ
Families are falling for fun at Green Acres Farm
MILAN, Tenn. –A farm in a West Tennessee town has a pumpkin patch that is guaranteed to offer a fun day. In Milan, at Green Acres Farm there’s all kinds of activities for the family to enjoy, and this place is an overall fun, good time. Green Acres...
WBBJ
Homeless coalition builds hygiene station in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After the gym, work, or school you might take a shower to clean the day off. And one church is building a hygiene station to make sure everyone can do just that. After giving back to the homeless community for years, one church wanted to take...
WBBJ
Reserved seat season tickets now available for Jackson Rockabillys 2023 Season
JACKSON, Tenn. — Reserved Seat Season Tickets are now on sale for the Jackson Rockabillys‘ 2023 season. Fans can purchase season tickets either online or at the offices of the Jackson Rockabillys at the Jackson Baseball Stadium for $325. A news release states the purchase can be made...
WBBJ
Boxers duke it out at the 5th annual Fight Night
JACKSON, Tenn.–One jaw popping event revisits Jackson, its the 5th annual Hub City Fight Night. Fighters from all over came to the Hub City to fight, but most importantly to raise money. The event hosted numerous amateurs and ended for the first time with professional boxing. Food, music, and...
WBBJ
USJ announces dates for its 2022 Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. – Shoppers get ready. Holiday Mart is coming soon!. The University School of Jackson has announced the dates for one of its biggest annual fundraising events. USJ’s Holiday Mart will take place on November 18-20 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. The three day...
WBBJ
The Miracle Church hosts its first trunk-or-treat
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One local church hosted their inaugural Trunk or Treat for families to come out and have a good time in a safe environment. The Miracle Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, in Humboldt, showered people with love, candy and hay as some enjoyed the hayride, bouncy house and the candy that various people had donated to the event.
WBBJ
Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event. The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6. All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in...
WBBJ
Avery Wade Long
Avery Wade Long, age 13, resident of Somerville, Tennessee departed this life Thursday October 20, 2022. He was an 8th grade student at East Jr. High School. Avery was born May 22, 2009 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, son of Krystle Leigh Easton Long and the late Julian Wade Long. Avery was quiet but so full of life and loved by everyone that had the honor of knowing him. He had many hobbies that kept him busy but fishing with his dad and sisters was his favorite. Riding his dirt bike, hunting, and tinkering with everything are just a few of the hobbies he enjoyed.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/31/22 – 11/01/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
JMC Library announces November program
JACKSON, Tenn. –JMC Library and the Friends of the Library announce November program. According to information from the Jackson Madison County Library, next month the Friends of the Library will host a special book review program. Friend of the JMC Library member, Melissa Moore will host a book review...
WBBJ
Summer Dawn Bertram
Summer Dawn Bertram, age 42, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at her home. Summer was born December 21, 1979 in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the daughter of Catherine Wardlow Bertram and the late Jerrold Alan Bertram. She owned her own residential cleaning service and enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. Summer loved her family and her favorite color was purple.
WBBJ
Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
WBBJ
Marie Lovelace Carlton
Marie Lovelace Carlton, passed away peacefully on Monday October 31, 2022, at the age of 100 at Sugar Creek Senior Living in Brownsville, Tennessee, less than a month shy of her 101st birthday. Marie was born on November 22, 1921, in Brownsville, Tennessee, the youngest daughter of James “Jim” Lovelace...
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
WBBJ
City of Jackson to host two women’s self defense classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
