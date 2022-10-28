ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Tristan Hayes

Update: Hayes was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Tristan Hayes, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Hayes is 5’10”, around 145 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. Hayes was last seen around 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the Winston Dr. area of New Port Richey. Hayes was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black and white hat. If you have any information on Hayes’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Alexandra Arocha

Update: Arocha was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Alexandra Arocha, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Arocha is 5’5”, around 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Arocha was last seen on Oct. 31 around 1 a.m., in the Plathe Rd. area of New Port Richey. If you have any information on Arocha’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: A’riana Harrison

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for A’riana Harrison, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Harrison is 5’6”, around 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Harrison was last seen around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 29 in the Merrifield Dr. area of Zephyrhills. If you have any information on Harrison’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Colby Croom

Update: Croom was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Colby Croom, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Croom is 5’9”, around 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Croom was last seen on Oct. 28 around 6:30 p.m., in the Oakshire Dr. area of Port Richey. Croom was last seen wearing a black “Naruto” t-shirt, black gym shorts, orange and white high top Nike sneakers, black Nike high socks and carrying a gray drawstring backpack. Croom has a silver cross earring in the left ear and a diamond stud earring in the right ear. If you have any information on Croom’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Payton Black

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Payton Black, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Black is 5’7”, around 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Black was last seen on Oct. 27 around 8:30 a.m., in the Mike St. area of Port Richey. If you have any information on Black’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida troopers investigating deadly I-4 crash in Tampa involving semi-truck

TAMPA, Fla. - A Largo man died following a traffic crash that occurred early Tuesday morning along a major highway in Tampa. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near the Interstate 75 interchange. All lanes have since reopened.
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Port Richey woman wanted for felony retail theft arrested

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Port Richey woman that was featured last week for being wanted in connection to a felony retail theft was arrested Thursday morning. According to a Police affidavit, 44-year-old Carolyn Hair was reportedly observed selecting multiple clothing items and placing them in a shopping cart. Store employees also watched her remove clothing with sale tags and placing the items on her.
PORT RICHEY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed walking on Zephyrhills roadway

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLA - A 73-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in Zephyrhills. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:15 a.m. the man was walking in the right turn lane of State Road 581, when a car headed north in that lane failed to notice the man and struck him. The driver was approaching Chancey Road. The pedestrian, from Zephyrhills, died at the scene of the crash and the driver was not injured.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting in Bradenton is under investigation by the Bradenton Police Department. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from...
BRADENTON, FL
foxsports640.com

Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead

(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
TAMPA, FL

