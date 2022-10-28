Read full article on original website
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Tristan Hayes
Update: Hayes was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Tristan Hayes, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Hayes is 5’10”, around 145 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. Hayes was last seen around 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the Winston Dr. area of New Port Richey. Hayes was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black and white hat. If you have any information on Hayes’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Alexandra Arocha
Update: Arocha was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Alexandra Arocha, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Arocha is 5’5”, around 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Arocha was last seen on Oct. 31 around 1 a.m., in the Plathe Rd. area of New Port Richey. If you have any information on Arocha’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: A’riana Harrison
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for A’riana Harrison, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Harrison is 5’6”, around 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Harrison was last seen around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 29 in the Merrifield Dr. area of Zephyrhills. If you have any information on Harrison’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Colby Croom
Update: Croom was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Colby Croom, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Croom is 5’9”, around 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Croom was last seen on Oct. 28 around 6:30 p.m., in the Oakshire Dr. area of Port Richey. Croom was last seen wearing a black “Naruto” t-shirt, black gym shorts, orange and white high top Nike sneakers, black Nike high socks and carrying a gray drawstring backpack. Croom has a silver cross earring in the left ear and a diamond stud earring in the right ear. If you have any information on Croom’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
fox13news.com
Pasco sheriff: Two children were inside bedroom where woman was shot to death; deputies search for suspect
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed as she was laying in bed with two sleeping children inside a New Port Richey home. The sheriff said it appears the suspect, who has not been found, was targeting her and knew the layout of the house. Deputies...
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Payton Black
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Payton Black, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Black is 5’7”, around 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Black was last seen on Oct. 27 around 8:30 a.m., in the Mike St. area of Port Richey. If you have any information on Black’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Masked man at large after breaking into Pasco home, killing woman in front of kids, officials say
Authorities say a woman died after a man wearing a mask broke into a Pasco County home in the hour after Halloween and shot her in front of two children.
'It's horrific': Pasco sheriff says man shot, killed woman lying in bed with young kids overnight
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a man who they said broke into a home and shot a woman overnight in New Port Richey. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Menifee Court area, according to the sheriff's office. A woman was...
Florida Troopers Searching For Vehicle In Deadly Wesley Chapel Hit And Run
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 62-year-old Port Richey man was killed while walking on Bruce B Downs overnight when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 10:35 pm Sunday, a vehicle traveling northbound on Bruce
54-Year-Old Lakeland Man Killed In Overnight Pedestrian Crash
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near US 92 and Holly Road. Prior to the crash, a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on US 92 in the inside lane of travel. As
fox13news.com
Florida troopers investigating deadly I-4 crash in Tampa involving semi-truck
TAMPA, Fla. - A Largo man died following a traffic crash that occurred early Tuesday morning along a major highway in Tampa. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near the Interstate 75 interchange. All lanes have since reopened.
Florida Hurricane Ian death toll now at 125; 1 new death reported in Hillsborough County
Florida officials reported more deaths from Hurricane Ian more than a month after it made landfall in Florida.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Port Richey woman wanted for felony retail theft arrested
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Port Richey woman that was featured last week for being wanted in connection to a felony retail theft was arrested Thursday morning. According to a Police affidavit, 44-year-old Carolyn Hair was reportedly observed selecting multiple clothing items and placing them in a shopping cart. Store employees also watched her remove clothing with sale tags and placing the items on her.
Largo man killed in deadly I-4 semi rollover crash
All lanes on Interstate 4 are back open after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck took place in in Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed walking on Zephyrhills roadway
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLA - A 73-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in Zephyrhills. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:15 a.m. the man was walking in the right turn lane of State Road 581, when a car headed north in that lane failed to notice the man and struck him. The driver was approaching Chancey Road. The pedestrian, from Zephyrhills, died at the scene of the crash and the driver was not injured.
St. Pete man held family captive for days, arrest records say
Arrest documents released Sunday revealed more information connected to a kidnapping and standoff that happened Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting in Bradenton is under investigation by the Bradenton Police Department. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from...
foxsports640.com
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
Temple Terrace fatal shooting suspect arrested in south Florida, officials say
A man accused of killing one person and wounding another in a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station was arrested in south Florida.
Bradenton Police investigating after man shot, not expected to live
The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after a man "is not expected to survive" following a shooting on Saturday night.
